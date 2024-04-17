Deputy mayor Min McKay took members of the public through a slideshow presentation on Stratford District Council's draft LTP on Tuesday. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Deputy mayor Min McKay took members of the public through a slideshow presentation on Stratford District Council's draft LTP on Tuesday. Photo / Ilona Hanne

With an equal number of elected members to members of the public at Tuesday night’s Stratford District Council Long Term Plan (LTP) consultation, there was no risk audience members wouldn’t be able to have their concerns heard.

Eight members of the public attended the meeting, which took place at 5.30pm in the War Memorial Centre, along with the mayor, the deputy mayor, six of the district’s councillors, the CEO, council’s communications manager and one member of the media.

Despite the small audience size, there were plenty of questions asked, both during the slideshow, which was presented by deputy mayor Min McKay and the Q&A session that followed it.

At the start of the meeting, McKay acknowledged the small turnout.

“Last time we did an LTP consultation the room was much fuller. Perhaps that was because we were consulting on much more exciting things.”

McKay said while previous LTPs had included big projects, this time the draft LTP was about “being realistic and going back to basics”.

“It doesn’t go far,” said McKay, pointing to a slide showing a 1 per cent rates increase as being equivalent to $160,000.

Money from rates had to cover a lot of essentials, she said.

“Our district is really spread out, we have a lot of roading to look after.”

After the formal presentation, mayor Neil Volzke and chief executive Sven Hanne joined McKay in answering audience questions, which covered a range of topics including fees and charges at Wai O Rua Stratford Aquatic Centre, plans for earthquake strengthening various council-owned buildings, demolition plans for the old TSB pool, plans for the town centre, the future of the old post office and future council-led subdivision plans.

With light refreshments served after the Q&A session, members of the public had a further chance to ask questions of the mayor, deputy mayor, CEO and the other councillors present - Steve Beck, Grant Boyde, Amanda Harris, Ellen Hall, John Sandford and Mathew Watt.

The consultation meeting was the second in a series of three public meetings being held by Stratford District Council, with the first one taking place on Tuesday, April 9 in Whangamomona and a final meeting at Whakaahurangi Marae on Tuesday, April 23.

McKay reminded people there were also drop-in sessions running at the library where elected members would be available to discuss the draft LTP as well.

“So tell your friends and your family to go to one. We encourage you to submit on the plan. We want to hear from the community.”

Submissions on the draft LTP close on Wednesday, May 1. Council staff and elected members will also be present at Prospero Market on Saturday, April 27 between 9am and noon to answer questions and discuss the LTP.

Disclaimer: Editor Ilona Hanne is married to the chief executive of Stratford District Council.

Ilona Hanne is a Taranaki-based journalist and news director who covers breaking and community news from across the region. She has worked for NZME since 2011.















