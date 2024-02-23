There's an appetite for a pre-loved clothing market in Stratford, says Jaimie Bertie. Photo / Unsplash

Jaimie Bertie reckons she’s got a lot of money hidden in her wardrobe, and she isn’t the only one, she says.

“I think everyone’s wardrobe has some hidden away in boxes or under piles of clothes.”

She’s not talking about stashes of hundred dollar bills however, but rather the potential value of the clothes themselves.

“Most of us have quality items we may have bought that no longer fit, or shoes we love but never wear. And if you have teenagers, it’s likely their wardrobes are stuffed with gear they wanted but then didn’t wear, or wore once then changed their mind.”

With the cost of living currently making people look for ways to maximise their cash flow as well as to spend less on clothing, Jaimie says she’s keen to organise a pre-loved clothing market for people to buy and sell their unloved fashion finds at.

From talking to friends as well as clients at her hairdressing salon, she’s confident there’s plenty of interest in the idea, with an initial post on her private Facebook page to gauge interest getting plenty of positive responses.

“People are really keen, not only to be able to turn their unwanted clothes into cash, but also to be able to shop more sustainably too, by buying quality secondhand clothing locally. It’s good all round, as buying locally means not spending money on petrol or postage, plus you can see the condition and quality of items in person, so you are less likely to buy something that doesn’t fit or suit you.”

Jaimie Bertie says lots of people she talks to have brand new or barely worn clothes they would be keen to sell at a Stratford based pre-loved clothing market, so now she's hoping to set one up. Photo / Ilona Hanne

When a sustainable clothing swap event known as My Walk in Wardrobe came to Stratford in the past, it was well attended the first time, says Jaimie.

“I had a stall there and it was absolutely packed. Clearly people liked the idea. However the timing wasn’t perfect as it ran on Saturdays when a lot of people are busy with work or school sports so it dropped down, and now they don’t have any more Stratford based events planned.”

With a clear gap in the market, Jaimie would like to get a local event up and running, but is struggling to organise it on her own.

“I did have someone offer a location, but it wasn’t in Stratford, and the feedback I have had is overwhelmingly in favour of it being local, so I am on the look out for a free or cheap space we can hire for a few hours on a Sunday.”

Jaimie says stall holders would each pay a small fee to have their stall, “depending on what any hire costs would be, I am thinking around $25 for a stall”, and shoppers would be asked for a gold coin koha for entry.

“Then, after any hire costs were paid or anything like that, the rest of the money would be put into a local charity. I am thinking maybe Stratford Foodbank for the first market as that is fully local, and they help people who are struggling in our community.”

Stall holders would need to supply their own clothing racks and cash floats, she says.

“The idea is everyone is responsible for their own stall, setting it up, deciding what to charge and all that. But by working together we can make it an event that people want to come to because they will have lots of choice, a full range of sizes, fashion styles and everything. I know a lot of people want to have stalls selling kids’ clothes as well, so it wouldn’t just be for adults.”

A pre-loved clothing market is a lot less effort for sellers than trying to sell on Facebook marketplace, says Jaimie.

“Been there, tried that. It’s painful, you get lots of questions about measurements or condition but not as many sales. The market means people can touch and see the clothes and shoes themselves.”

Jaimie says anyone interested in helping her organise the market, or who has a school or community hall or space that would be suitable, can contact her through her work Facebook page: Hair by Jaimie Bertie.

Ilona Hanne is a regional news reporter based in Taranaki. She joined NZME in 2012 and is editor of the Stratford Press, one of NZME’s community newspapers.