Volunteer Ray Wales, from the Stratford Repair Cafe which will be at the event, repairs an antique toy.

Taranaki’s first waste minimisation expo is coming to Stratford.

Stratford District Council waste and water education officer Peter Mcnamara says the Waste Wise Expo will teach people to be more sustainable.

“We will have 12 presenters on the day. Te Puna Trust members will discuss food waste and budgeting while Pregnancy Help Taranaki will speak about reusable nappies. The four recipients of April’s waste levy fund will show what they have used the fund for and Love Food Hate Waste will also be there to talk about cooking tips and tricks that reduce waste.”

The Stratford Repair Cafe and sustainable clothing swap event My Walk in Wardrobe will be at the expo.

“The Stratford Repair Cafe runs every 10 weeks and we’re pleased to have it at the expo. They will also have a barbecue running with food and drink for sale. The My Walk in Wardrobe event was popular the first time it was in town and we’re lucky to have it back. Sustainable Taranaki will also be at this event as the expo ties in with the Taranaki Sustainable Backyard Trail.”

Peter says the Stratford branch of the Aotearoa Quilters will have upcycled quilts for sale.

“Last year they were given a bunch of men’s shirts and the members have used them to create quilts.”

There will be plenty to do on the day, he says, with competitions and games.

“People from New Plymouth’s the Junction – Zero Waste Hub will host a pallet buster competition and we’ve also organised kids’ activities such as mazes, quizzes on how to sort waste correctly and also a basketball game using milk bottles and recycling bins.”

The Toi Foundation and Taranaki Electricity Trust will also be there.

“They’ve joined up with other community funders as the Funders Foundation. They’ll be there for people to discuss any community project ideas they may have that require funding.”

Council staff will be there to discuss the waste management and minimisation plan.

“Nationally all the councils have to make changes to reduce waste. We have to reduce the weekly waste of each household from 9.5kg to 4kg. We have ideas but want to hear from the community. We’ll be at the event to speak about our proposed plan and to discuss ideas.”

If people start changing their habits now it will make it easier in the long term, he says.

“The expo provides the chance to have some fun and also talk about the future and what we all have to do to reduce waste going to landfill.”

The Details:

What: Stratford Waste Wise Expo

When: Saturday, October 28, 9am-3pm

Where: Stratford War Memorial Centre.











