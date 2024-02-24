Some of the cows at Avonstour Farm.

Some of the cows at Avonstour Farm.

When a Huiroa farm opens the gates to visitors for New Zealand Open Farm Day next month, there will be more than just the standard cows, chickens and sheep on show.

Avonstour Island is a rare breeds farm owned by John Earney and is one of the farms open on this year’s New Zealand Open Farm Day, an event aimed at showcasing the work farmers do.

John says he has opened his farm gates as part of the initiative for the past five years.

The Avonstour Island kunekune piglets are looking forward to meeting lots of new people, says Avonstour Island owner John Earney.

“I love it and seeing everyone smile. It brings the townspeople and country people together. It also gives townspeople a taste of country life. There aren’t many places you can see farm animals and ride a pony in town. I think the best part is seeing people smiling and happy.”

John says people can get up close to a range of less common creatures, big and small, at his 40-hectare rare breeds and heritage farm on the day.

“The farm is home to some of the rarest livestock in the world. We also have chickens, ducks, geese, sheep and cows and I’m sure people will love the kelpie puppies and piglets. The majority of our animals are quiet and touchable. We’ll have a feed stall set up so people can buy animal food and feed the animals.”

He says there are also activities organised.

“We’ll have archery, outdoor karaoke, pony rides, cart rides, farm tours and the sawmill operating.”

Sustainable products will also be for sale on the day, says John.

“We’ll have a range of stalls including poultry, preservative jams, handmade soaps and woodwork. We don’t have eftpos out here, make sure to bring cash.”

The day will have something for everyone, he says.

“Come out and enjoy a day on the farm.”

The Details:

What: Avonstour Island open day

When: Sunday, March 10, 10am-4pm

Where: 1170 Makuri Road, signposted from Douglas

Koha entry.