The new two-lane bridge over the Kahouri Stream on State Highway 43 east of Stratford has now been officially blessed by iwi and is expected to be open to traffic by the end of next week, weather dependent.

Construction on the new bridge began last June and it is part of wider SH43 improvements which include sealing work through the Tāngarakau Gorge, new signage and side barriers on other parts of the iconic highway.

The bridge has replaced a single-lane concrete bridge and provides a straighter route than the old one, located opposite the town’s Kopuatama Cemetery.

On April 30, Stratford Mayor Neil Volzke joined NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi staff, local iwi representatives from Ngāti Ruanui and Ngāti Maru, and contractors at a blessing to mark the completion of the bridge.

NZTA principal project manager Chris Nally said the one-lane bridge, built in 1908, remains structurally sound, and will be retained for people to walk and cycle across.

“The new bridge will provide safer access for vehicles. Both lanes will be 3.5m wide with a 1m verge on each side - the new bridge will better accommodate increased traffic volumes in the area and create a safer, more accessible route for trucks and the travelling public.”

NZTA principal project manager Chris Nally spoke at the official blessing of the new two-lane Kahouri Stream Bridge on April 30.

The highway was well-used by both locals and visitors, Nally said.

“This highway is one of our favourite tourist hotspots - it’s iconic for the region and the current work aims to make sure the highway is a safer, more resilient way for people to connect with Taranaki.”

Volzke said he was excited about the economic opportunities presented by the bridge and the SH43 improvements overall.

“The construction of this new bridge is a significant milestone for the Stratford district and plays a major part in the wider safety improvement project across State Highway 43. The upgraded connection across the Kahouri Stream at the entrance of Kopuatama Cemetery will enable better traffic flow, removing the delays that come with the existing single lane bridge, while also providing a safer travel route for all road users.”

Nally said support from motorists had been helpful throughout the project, which included artwork on the bridge.

“Motorists have been incredibly understanding during the construction period and we’re grateful for their support. I also want to thank engineers WSP and contractor Emmetts for their work on the project. Adding to the project, local iwi Ngāti Ruanui and Ngāti Maru have collaborated on cultural artwork which has been sandblasted into the bridge.”

The bridge and realigned road are set to open to traffic over the coming weekend, depending on the weather, while some final asphalting and line-marking work which had been held up by recent weather conditions, would be finished soon.

The project is one of several improvements for the Forgotten World Highway, funded jointly through Kānoa - Regional Economic Development and Investment Unit.