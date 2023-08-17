From left: Taranaki Disttrict charity officer Roger Gregory, Lodge master Michael Ries and Lodge member Colin Cowie watch the students use the new machine.

The Masonic Lodge Whangamomona 234 has gifted a new four-outlet poker machine to the Stratford High School technology department.

This machine replaces one that had reached retirement age after more than 30 years of use.

Freemason Lodges have a commitment to their local area to assist organisations and individuals to increase the scope of the work they do either by providing equipment or services.

Lodge Whangamomona 234, now more than 100 years old and based in Inglewood, focuses on central Taranaki for its charitable work.

To contact the Lodge email: bernieblack@extra.co.nz. For more information about Freemasonry in New Zealand, visit freemasonsnz.org