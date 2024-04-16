Eltham's memorial gates have had a new coat of paint just in time for Anzac Day.

On the morning of Anzac Day, Steffy Mackay will be one of several people making flower bouquets for the graves of the soldiers buried in the Eltham Cemetery.

“I’ve been doing it for the past decade and someone I spoke to has been doing it for 20 years and believes it was happening long before that. It’s something the Eltham community has done forever. It’s about honouring our fallen soldiers and showing them respect.”

Mackay said Eltham RSA members work together to create and deliver 250 bouquets, one each for Eltham’s fallen soldiers.

“The ladies of the Eltham RSA create the bouquets while the men secure the jars to ensure they’re not blown over and then once the bouquets are ready they’re placed on the graves.”

She said the Eltham RSA need the help of the community to continue the long-standing tradition.

“The community has gone above and beyond for the past four years since we started asking for help to carry on the tradition. Members of Maata, Rawhitiroa and Mangatoki Women’s Institutes help each year and we always receive wonderful donations of flowers and greenery from the community. We hope to have that same support this year. It’s certainly a team effort to get it all done.”

She said the town’s memorial gates will also be looking fresh for Anzac Day, with New Plymouth-based engineering company Dialog Fitzroy giving the gates a new lease of life.

“They asked if there was a significant community project they could help with. I thought nothing would be more fitting and meaningful to our community than restoring the gates. They happily agreed and recently finished the work. They look brand new. I’ll be so proud to stand in front of them during this year’s civic ceremony.”

She said people with donations of flowers and greenery can drop them at the back of Anglican Church Eltham All Saints from 9am, with the bouquets made at 11am.

“I look forward to everyone coming together to honour our Anzacs.”

The Details

What: Bouquet making for Eltham Anzac Graves

When: Thursday, April 25, 11am

Where: Anglican Church Eltham All Saints, 88 King Edward St, Eltham

Other: Donations of flowers and greenery can be dropped at the back of the church from 9am























