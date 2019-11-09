Sam Bradley describes herself as an "age-group" triathlete - but that hasn't stopped her from winning the Tinman Triathlon about seven times.

The Taupō-based triathlete says she is a mum first, a triathlon coach second and an athlete last, but when she takes the start line of a race the mentally tough strength athlete she is known for comes out.

At 47 Bradley was the first woman to finish last year's event, claiming the national standard distance title after completing a 1500m swim, 40km bike ride and 10km run in 2h 7m 5s.

This weekend, she will be back in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.