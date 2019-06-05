Hold off on those static, pre-game stretches learned at high school before leaping into sports this weekend - they may be a significant factor in the next-day hobble. Adyn Ogle talks to Dr Kim Hebert-Losier who has some tips for athletes of all abilities after studying the world's fastest man.

Denouncing static stretching is one of the fascinating pieces of information derived from research that looked at the movements of superstar athlete Usain Bolt, carried out by Dr Kim Hebert-Losier.

Hebert-Losier is based at Mount Maunganui's University of Waikato's Adams Centre for High Performance, the home of organisations such as

