Softball came home on Saturday with Athletic playing Castlecliff Club Mustangs in a local derby of the Manawatū senior men's reserve grade competition at the Whanganui Ballpark.

Athletic opened the scoring in the first innings when Scotty Mcknight reached base on an error then stole second and third bases on pass balls.

John Proctor hit a three bagger to score Mcknight. Lenox Fold followed suit with a three base hit to score Proctor for a 2-0 lead.

Mustangs pitcher Danny Green struck out the remaining batters to retire the side. Mustangs were next to score when a batting spree produced nine runs and and added two more at their next bat to give them an 11-2 lead.

Athletic came back at the Mustangs scoring five runs at their last turn at bat, but with time up Mustangs held on to win 11-7.

Aaron Mahony, Brian Landon-Lane, Jefferson Yacap and Danny Green all scored twice with Cameron and Ben Hollis along with captain Lange scoring a run each in Mustangs 11 run tally. Green had a solid game on the mound for Mustangs taking 8 scalps.

Ezi Finance Braves were smashed 13-1 by Blue Sox in the Manawatū senior men's premier grade game at the Ballpark, while the Athletic Whanganui premier women had the bye.