Whanganui softballers Mustangs began the 2019/20 season with a 2-2 draw against Dodgers at Bill Brown Park in Palmerston North on Saturday.

Dodgers opened the scoring in the second innings when the lead off batter was walked and the next two batters loaded the bases.

Mustangs pitcher Danny Green dismissed the next two batters at the plate before Dodgers hit safely to centrefield scoring one run and with the throw to third base skidding off the wet ground into the crowd, another run was scored to put Dodgers 2-0 up.

Mustangs replied at their next bat when Jefferson (The Magician) Yacap picked up a walk and with some slick base running stole second and third bases.

Matty Ranga hit deep to the outfield to score Yacap and put himself on third. Ranga then scored on a pass ball. With the game at 2-2 the game was called off.

"Can't beat the weather," Mustangs coach Ron Hollis said.

"Sad, it was a good game till the rain appeared."

With Mustangs unable to muster enough players for a woman's team, six players are on loan to Huia for the season.

Layce and Ngaire Madams, along with Atamai Cribb played on Saturday for Huia. All the girls played well in the 16-12 win over Blue Sox. Rikki-Leigh Madams, Mya Mahony and Honey Waitokia will join them next week. Any females wishing to play for Mustangs can make contact on the Mustangs facebook page.