Ezi Finance Wanganui Braves won both games in a Manawatu Premier Men's grade double header on Saturday.

Braves score 8-0 in five innings over Bluesox, then 2-0 over Dodgers.

A depleted Braves team easily disposed of Bluesox 8-0 in the fifth innings when the mercy rule was applied. The Wanganui team had to travel to Palmerston North on Saturday with the bare nine players and no reserves.

Player coach Shane Foster had work commitments, while others had weddings and New Zealand Masters Games commitments.

Advertisement

Pitcher Brad Worsley was in dominant form, pitching a "no hitter" and striking out 13 batters.

Being picked up to play in top tier tournaments in Wellington and Auckland has certainly made Worsley match hardened, while the rest of the teams in the Manawatu competition have rested over the Christmas and New Year break.

To cap off an outstanding game on the mound, Worsley also hit an automatic home run. Stephen Barnes also hit an automatic home run straight after Worsley's effort for a rare back-to-back home run display.

Worsley once again dominated on the mound against Dodgers striking out 20 of the 24 batters that stepped up to the plate.

Braves first run was scored by Worsley in the top of the fourth inning. He made first base with a hit to left field and was advanced to second by a hit to centre field by Barnes. He made third base when Glen Casey hit to right field, and scored the team's first run when veteran Peter Flood hit through the infield.

The team's other run was scored in the top of the seventh innings by Phil Taylor who made first base on a fielders choice. He was advanced to third base when Flood hit to left field, and made home when Paddy Steele hit hard to the Dodgers first baseman to force an error.

Meanwhile, Castlecliff Club Mustangs Blue and Black played each other for the first time this season with Blue coming out on top in a tiebreaker.

Jefferson Yacap opened the scoring for Blue with a three run home run. Not to be outdone Black replied with two runs when Johnny Kiwara hit a two base hit and scored a run.

Both teams scored runs in the next two innings putting Blue two ahead. Blacks turn at bat saw Tyrone Pirere time the ball to perfection with two runners on. Pirere hit deep to the outfield for a home run, putting Black one run ahead. With time running out Blue scored to tie the game.

This bought a tiebreaker into play where a runner starts on second base.

Yacap hit a two base shot advancing the runner to third. Next batter Trent Hemi hit deep to centrefield to score both runners and himself a home run.

Blue went on to score another 10 runs. Black then batted scoring three to bring the final score to 21-11 to Blue.

The game was played in great spirit, with some sharp fielding by both teams. Father and son Johnny and Bailey Kiwara had strong games for Black both with bat and ball. Laurence Padauan had another tight game for Black.

Pitching for black Devan Maihi had a strong game holding the Blue batting line up down until the tiebreaker innings. Coach Ron Hollis said it was a very brave effort from the 14-year-old.

Mustangs plan to field a women's grade next season.

"A couple of our players debuted for Huia women on Saturday. Rikki Leigh Madams and Kristell Rurawhe who both had ambitious starts hit safely and took some vital outs. If there are any females interested in playing next season, we have a spot for you," Hollis said.