I have never been a "dog" person, well that is at least until our own dog ('Poppy') entered our lives and shifted all my canine-related paradigms.

I remember walking home from Durie Hill School (many years ago) and being cornered by a wandering Alsatian and being taken into the care of an observant resident on Portal St – so I didn't exactly have a great start.

But these days, apart from the my being bewildered at the desire of some to have what amount to attack dogs as pets, I think I am can count myself as positively transitioning into being part of the pro-dog "set".

One of the other reasons for my increasing comfort around dogs is the work of an amazing SME, the Pet Dog School.

Every time we take Poppy there she is an absolute ball of excitement and with good reason - the standard of care by Sarah and her team is outstanding.

In addition, the dogs appear to be having the time of their lives – so much so that our dog pretty much sleeps through from the moment she gets home!

The Pet Dog School is an example of a true specialist in its field and it offers high-quality specific services for dog owners.

READ MORE:

• Premium - Russell Bell: How to maintain your edge in a competitive market

• Russell Bell: Correct strategy leads to growth

• Russell Bell: What comes first: customers or staff?

• Russell Bell: A dedication to Sue Westwood

Advertisement

From dog training, through to grooming, through to looking after pooch while "Mum and Dad" are either working or are out doing other things – our own experience is that we always have the highest confidence that Poppy is well cared for.

The accountant in me wishes that we had learned of Sarah's training skills much earlier.

This is because well-timed obedience training for Poppy might have saved us from investing $$$ in an only once-used electronic collar to prevent roaming.

The combination of Sarah's obedience training, her connections to other trainers and tips we have learnt (even through conversations with the team at Pet Dog School) now mean we have a dog who understands her boundaries!

The thing that sets this business apart from any competition here (and in fact compares better than similar businesses in the main centres) is the professionalism of the team but also their attention to detail.

Each and every dog appears to get a personalised experience and time and attention.

Set on a spacious section off Caversham Rd there is also plenty of space for the dogs to play and get exercise under the watchful eye of the team.

The other thing they do so well is the social media presence – so much so that as a family we regularly seek out the Facebook page to see what Poppy has been up to.

Advertisement

And, if you check out their website you will see an extensive range of services and a really good guide to how the team can help you and your beloved pet.

Amie Lamont, who has cerebral palsy, works a few hours a week at Pet Dog School.

One thing I have learned is that training dogs is a very specialised field and it is crucial that you get an expert with years of experience and that can be assured with the Pet Dog School.

If you provide value to your customers and absolutely nail how you deliver it, your customers will become dedicated advocates.

If you'd have told me even five years ago that I would a) become an enthusiastic dog owner or b) be an advocate for a canine-related business I'd have dismissed it as fanciful.

But now I can say that I am more than just enthusiastic and, if you are like me, you should join me and the many other positive advocates and entrust your beloved pet to The Pet Dog School's professional and caring team!

•Balance Consulting is a Whanganui consultancy specialising in business strategy, process excellence and leadership mentoring - contact Russell Bell on 021 244 2421 or John Taylor on 027 499 5872.