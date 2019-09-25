Mount Maunganui College students have won an interschool competition for designing and building electric vehicles.

The event Evolocity involved school teams racing their vehicles powered by a

standard 350-watt electric motor and custom-built 24 volt batteries.

Mount Maunganui College digital technologies teacher Chris Murden said the school put

up seven teams to compete in the combined Bay of Plenty regional event at Kartsport last weekend.

"All of us, students, parents and teachers, are pretty thrilled with the results we achieved for our first year of competition."

"Year 10 students competing with a bike called Gigantor, Team 19, won two of the race's

350w divisions, the gymkhana and economy run – well deserved wins from the hard work

involved in putting together innovative, sustainable electric vehicles."

Team 19 with their winning vehicle. Photo / Supplied

Evolocity encourages innovation as students try to make a fast vehicle with as little drag as possible that can cope with a tight street circuit, he said.

"The gymkhana event for example, mimics a courier run in a small town. As couriers switch to electric vehicles route efficiency becomes important to conserve battery energy as well as shorten delivery times."

The college was looking forward to taking part in the Evolocity nationals, which will be held at Kartsport in Hamilton in November.