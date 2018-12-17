Piriniha Wilson has much to thank the person who will fund his time at Outward Bound. The problem is he has no idea who it was.

The anonymous donor has meant the South Taranaki Mayors' Taskforce for Jobs (MTFJ) Steering Group has been able to provide a fully funded Outward Bound 21-day scholarship valued at over $4,000 to a worthy applicant.

Piriniha Wilson, a 17-year-old student from Hawera was selected by Mayor Ross Dunlop from a number of applications.

"Piri's application showed his real desire to rise above a number of difficulties he has experienced in order to develop leadership skills and to be a positive role model for tamariki," Dunlop said.



"Our previous Youth to Work award winners have been lucky recipients of Outward Bound courses and these young people regularly tell us the experience is life changing for them. I am sure Piri will enjoy the same benefits."

Advertisement

Wilson said he looking forward to the course, and will now fundraise for his gear and transport to and from Picton.

"Thank you to the donor, whoever they are, for the chance to take this amazing course. I'm really excited and appreciative about this opportunity," he said.

The Mayors' Taskforce for Jobs is focussed on the goal of having those under 25 engaged in appropriate education, training, work or other activities that contribute to their long-term economic independence and well-being.