People who live along the coast need to be aware that the lack of a strong shake in an earthquake doesn't mean there isn't a risk.

Research seismologist Dr Bill Fry, of NZ Crown research institute GNS Science, will talk about earthquakes, geometry, the mantle wedge and tsunamis at the Whanganui Science Forum at Whanganui's Davis Theatre on Tuesday, June 30.

It is part of the continuation of his Geoscience Society Hochstetter tour, which had been put on hold due to Covid-19.

"The lecture is about quantifying a fleet of earthquakes that have the potential to produce large and quick arriving tsunamis in New Zealand," Fry said.

"Often these don't come with strong shaking that might alert people for widespread evacuation."

Fry said that while he would be talking about the maths behind monitoring earthquakes and potential tsunami, the lecture wouldn't focus on the "technical side of things".

"The big thing that we've been trying to get across is the fact that even if you don't feel a strong shake, that doesn't mean there isn't a risk for those that live along the coast."

Fry, who moved from the United States to New Zealand in 2008, said he had "nothing but good things to say" about the New Zealand public's desire to learn and take action in keeping themselves safe.

"My experiences over the last decade with both regimes that have been in power have been great.

"The New Zealand Government is listening to us and making decisions based on science, and we're doing really well compared to other places around the world."

The lecture would also put the recent earthquakes felt in Whanganui into context, Fry said.

"The talk I will be giving on June 30 is designed for a broader canvas of society, so if people don't understand it that will be my fault, not theirs.

"You can work all day on maths and physics and figures, but until you see what that actually means to people and how it can benefit society, it's still just numbers on a screen.

"My audiences around the country have been really thirsty for knowledge so far, and I don't think Whanganui will be any different."

Fry's Geoscience Society Hochstetter lecture takes place at the Davis Theatre at 7.30pm on June 30. It is $4 for Science Forum members, $5 for non-members, school students are free.