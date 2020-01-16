Crash victim injured

A person in a serious condition was airlifted to Palmerston North Hospital on Wednesday evening following a crash between a pedestrian and vehicle on State Highway 1 – Desert Rd near Waiouru. Emergency services were alerted to the crash just after 10pm and two ambulances and one helicopter were sent to the scene. The road was closed for several hours and re-opened on Thursday morning. On Thursday, the person remained in hospital and was in a stable condition.

****

Forum on cannabis

The Whanganui Science Forum has organised a public forum on the cannabis referendum to be held at the 2020 general election. It will be chaired by Rob Ferguson, with speakers Chester Borrows, ecologist and activist Nandor Tanczos, Associate Professor Jospehu Boden, Associate Professor Fiona Hutton, Associate Professor Giles Newton-Howes and Whanganui MP Harete Hipango. The forum is at 7pm on February 25 at the Davis Theatre, Watt St.

****

Safari back on road

The Manawatu 4WD Club Charity Fundraising Safari organisers have started their preparation for this year's edition of the off-road adventure. The two-day safari will see the group cover close to 200km of off-road terrain exploring the vast areas of the Makowhai Station and Waitotara Valley. The club has set an ambitious target to raise $20,000, with the goal of sending $10,000 each to charities Canteen NZ and Surf Lifesaving Palmerston North Club. The event takes place on February 1-2 and costs $185 per vehicle. To sign up to the safari, email club president Philip Law at philiplaw@hotmail.com

****

Term one registrations

Community Education Whanganui has opened registrations for its term one courses for 2020. There are 28 courses on offer in the areas of arts and crafts, home/garden/DIY, music, languages, photography and several specialty topics and events. The term one brochure is available online at communityeducation.nz, in local cafes and at Community Education Whanganui, 24 Taupo Quay, phone 345 4717.

****

****