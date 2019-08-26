Bay of Plenty Toa have one goal when they face Waikato on Saturday - to win.

The Bay of Plenty under-19 representative squad have played two of their three seeding games for this year's Jock Hobb's Memorial National Under-19 Tournament in Taupō and won both.

Coach James Porter says his side is the only team to have a two from two win record, beating Counties Manukau 38-35 and Taranaki 30-10 over the past two weekends and holding the Dave Rennie Shield at the weekend.

But this weekend's clash is a must win.

"Waikato are our third seeding game. At the moment we're on 10 points and everyone else has had a win and a loss. If we were to lose at the weekend, we could still end up third. We will all end up on 10 points," Porter says.

"So, the equation is simple for us. Just win against Waikato. The boys are just young, they just attack, gaining control isn't their strong point. It's just attack and play footy. It's exciting."

While, his side had a good win against Taranaki, Porter says there we some areas he will be working on ahead of this weekend's clash.

"There were a lot of positives to take out of it. I think the set piece still needs some work. But probably the best thing is that the boys have identified what we need to work on, and that starts to be powerful when the players are driving it."

Bay of Plenty Toa will be at home when they face Waikato, playing as part of a triple header.

Their match will precede Bay of Plenty Ngawha taking on Auckland B and the Bay of Plenty Volcanix playing Counties Manukau in their Farah Palmer Cup season opener.

All games will be played at the Tauranga Domain, with gates opening at 12.30pm.

Bay of Plenty Toa squad:

Bailey Gordon (Arataki), Ben White (Ngongotaha), Benet Kumeroa (Captain) (Rangiuru), Brad Burton (Mount Manganui Sports), Cassius Misa (Te Teko), Charlie Wood (Tauranga Sports), Chris Heme (Te Teko), Conor Mceldowney (Tauranga Sports), Connor Paki (Arataki), Fritz Rayasi (Arataki), Hunter Wharerau (Whakarewarewa), Izahn Le Comte (Rangataua), Jack Hollinshead (Te Puke Sports), Jamaine Tawa (Judea), Josh Calvert (Mount Maunganui Sports), Leuatea Tema (Te Teko), Lockie Devereux (Rangataua), Louis Bruinsma (Tauranga Sports), Malupo Ma'afu (Te Teko), Nikora Broughton (Arataki), Pena Taumata (Te Puke Sports), Peni Lasaqa (Tauranga Sports), Poukohe Sorenson-Tawhara (Te Puna), Rory Marsh (Ngongotaha), Rueben Griffiths (Ngongotaha), Sam Tuibua (Te Teko), Simione Ofa (Rotoiti), Taituha Woller (Te Puna), Tamaikoha Te Aute (Rangiuru), Tamarau Karepa (Arataki).

Bay of Plenty Toa schedule:

August 31: v Waikato, Tauranga Domain, 1pm.

Sunday 8-September 14: Jock Hobbs National Under-19 Tournament, Owen Delany Park, Taupō.

Bay of Plenty Triple Header details:

Volcanix v Counties Manukau (Field 1) kick off at 2.30pm

Bay of Plenty Ngāwhā v Auckland (Field 2) 2.30pm

Bay of Plenty Toa v Waikato (Field 1) 1pm

Free entry and gates open at 12.30pm