

With 62 per cent possession and more than four minutes in the opposition's 22 metre zone at halftime, you'd expect to be leading on the scoreboard.

But when Northland headed for the tunnel after 40 minutes at a rainy Rugby Park Stadium in Invercargill last night, they found themselves trailing 10-6 to a spotty Southland.



Thankfully, a much more profitable second half saw the visitors claim a 27-17 win to kick off their 2019 Mitre 10 Cup season.

An overwhelming share of possession and field position made little difference to Northland's total in the first half as they failed to capitalise off the back of some excellent scrum work just metres from the Southland try line.

Referee Nick Webster was on the conservative side when it came to the cards in his pocket for Southland's repeated infringements on their goalline but to their credit, the home side defended valiantly and scored two stunning length of the field tries to stay in the match.

Two penalty goals from first five Jack Debreczeni were all Northland could muster in the first 40 as Southland winger Isaac Te Tamaki and flanker Phil Halder crossed the line in spite of the game's statistics to lead at the break.

First five Jack Debreczeni was perfect off the tee, nailing three conversions and two penalties. Photo / Photosport

Coming out for the second half, Northland needed to score early to dampen any chances at a Southland stampede.

On the stroke of 50 minutes, Northland fullback Scott Gregory found himself in the lineout taking the ball down from hooker Jordan Olsen before debutant prop Corey Te Whata-Colley crashed over the line to give Northland the lead, 13-10, the try converted by first five Debreczeni.

Debreczeni, along with returning Southland first five Marty McKenzie, played brilliantly in their respective backlines, finding holes deep in the opposition's half with long, raking kicks.

The Northland first five was instrumental in his side's second try as he slipped a beautiful inside ball to right-wing Jordan Hyland to score beside the posts.

Hyland was one of the standouts for the Taniwha as the strong winger looked good with ball in hand.

At 20-10 with 26 minutes to go, Northland were poised to press their advantage but handling errors and backline mix-ups plagued the team's progress.

A handling error from Northland flanker Matt Matich saw the ball bounce into Southland hands who then went 90 metres to score through fullback Josh Moorby.

While their forward pack looked strong in the scrum, lineout ball still proved tough to retain for Northland as their backline failed to kick into gear, save for some classy touches from Debreczeni and Hyland.

A try from Northland lock Temo Mayanavanua with eight minutes to go pushed the visitor's lead back out to 10 at 27-17.

With five minutes to go, Southland had made a colossal 167 tackles to Northland's 94 but the visitors had to go on the defensive in the last few minutes as Southland hunted a bonus point.

Lineouts were difficult to control for both sides in wet conditions, Northland lock Temo Mayanavanua seen here rising high to claim the ball. Photo / Photosport

When the agonising turnover came from Southland a minute past the hooter, Northland's chargers looked to celebrate with more relief than joy as they had withstood the tough away trip against the Stags.

"I'm very proud of that second half," Northland captain Jordan Olsen said post-match.

"We battled away in the first half for a bit and we were able to convert that pressure into points in the second half and the last five minutes, that's what we train all pre-season for."

Olsen credited Southland for the tough battle and accepted the game presented some positives and things to work on as they eye an important home clash against Auckland in the second round.

Southland, who have now lost 22 consecutive National Provincial Championship games, looked good at times but lacked composure with ball in hand.

Northland were missing a much-needed killer instinct in the first half but through the sheer weight of statistics and probability, got the job done.

Northland 27 (C. Te Whata-Colley, J. Hyland, T. Mayanavanua tries; J. Debreczeni 3 con, 2 pen) Southland 17 (I. Te Tamaki, P. Halder, J. Moorby tries; M. McKenzie con).

HT: 6-10