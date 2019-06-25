Former Black Fern Cheryl Smith (nee Waaka) will be the mastermind behind Northland's inaugural Farah Palmer Cup (FPC) campaign as the team's head coach.

With the number of registered female players in Northland growing faster than any other province between 2017 and 2018, Smith has stepped up to guide Northland through its first venture in New Zealand's domestic women's rugby competition in September.

As an under-15s coach and coach of Kaikohe's premier women's team in Northland's returning senior women's competition, Smith said she could see a crop of players ready for the domestic level.

"I was asked to coach this

