They've won all but one of their HSBC Sevens Series tournaments so far this season, look set to win the overall series and have already qualified for the 2020 Olympics - but the hunger the Black Ferns Sevens have to succeed for their country won't be filled until the end.

With just 10 days left before the final round of the 2018/19 HSBC Sevens Series gets under way, the Black Ferns Sevens leave for France today with the aim of finishing their season off on a high.

The New Zealand women's sevens side sit in a comfortable position at the

Black Ferns Sevens' Biarritz Sevens fixtures: