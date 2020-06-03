This is a VII of players who have represented Waikato in provincial rugby as well as New Zealand Sevens since the professional era of rugby started in 1987.
Many of these players also went on to become All Blacks and or play at Super Rugby level.
WAIKATO - NEW ZEALAND SEVENS VII:
1. LIAM MESSAM
BORN:
1984
SEVENS CAREER:
2002-2006, 2010, 2016
SEVENS TOURNAMENTS:
26
SUPER RUGBY CAPS:
179 (Chiefs)
PROVINCIAL CAPS:
85 (Waikato)
INTERNATIONAL CAPS:
45 (New Zealand)
Messam took over captaincy of the Chiefs from Mils Muliaina in 2012 alongside Aaron Cruden and lead the team to their maiden Super Rugby title.
He holds the record for most games played for the Chiefs with 179 and was a part of the 2015 Rugby World Cup-winning All Blacks squad.
This year, Messam had been playing for Toulon in France before Covid-19 disbanded the Top 14 competition.
2. DECLAN O'DONNELL
BORN:
1990
SEVENS CAREER:
2010-2015
SEVENS TOURNAMENTS:
12
SUPER RUGBY CAPS:
5 (Chiefs and Blues)
PROVINCIAL CAPS:
62 (Waikato and Taranaki)
INTERNATIONAL CAPS:
-
In 2010 O'Donnell came onto the Sevens scene and was an instant national hero as he scored three tries in the NZI Sevens final.
Over the past decade he has represented Waikato and Taranaki with more than 60 provincial caps.
O'Donnell was part of the Old Glory DC team in the United States Major League Rugby before the season was cancelled.
3. TIM MIKKELSON
BORN:
1986
SEVENS CAREER:
2007-Present
SEVENS TOURNAMENTS:
91
SUPER RUGBY CAPS:
4 (Chiefs)
PROVINCIAL CAPS:
62 (Waikato)
INTERNATIONAL CAPS:
-
Mikkelson has been a stalwart of the New Zealand Sevens for more than a decade and is a co-captain alongside Scott Curry.
He is all-time leading try scorer for New Zealand with 235 tries and holds the record for most appearances with 90 tournaments - 459 games - under his belt.
Mikkelson seems set to claim the all-time tournament appearances record, now held by ex-England player James Rodwell, at 93 tournaments.
4. ROY KINIKINILAU
BORN:
1980
SEVENS CAREER:
2002-2007
SEVENS TOURNAMENTS:
13
SUPER RUGBY CAPS:
34 (Hurricanes, Highlanders and Chiefs)
PROVINCIAL CAPS:
45 (Wellington and Waikato)
INTERNATIONAL CAPS:
-
Kinikinilau was a number eight turned winger and known to be a try scoring machine.
In 2019, he played for the Pacific Legends in the curtainraiser match for All Blacks verses Tonga in Hamilton.
Kinikinilau has been a contractor for his company K6 Limited in the Wellington and Wairarapa regions since 2016.
5. ROGER RANDLE
BORN:
1974
SEVENS CAREER:
1995-2002
SEVENS TOURNAMENTS:
10
SUPER RUGBY CAPS:
64 (Hurricanes and Chiefs)
PROVINCIAL CAPS:
102 (Central Vikings, Hawkes Bay and Waikato)
INTERNATIONAL CAPS:
2 (New Zealand)
In his long career, Randle claimed two Commonwealth Games gold medals alongside fellow Chiefs and Waikato player, Bruce Reihana.
Randle has had many coaching jobs to date but is now involved with the Chiefs, Māori All Blacks and Waikato.
6. SOSENE ANESI
BORN:
1981
SEVENS CAREER:
2004-2006 (Samoa 1999-2000)
SEVENS TOURNAMENTS:
7
SUPER RUGBY CAPS:
62 (Chiefs and Waratahs)
PROVINCIAL CAPS:
91 (Waikato)
INTERNATIONAL CAPS:
1 (New Zealand)
After previously representing Samoa, Anesi represented New Zealand Sevens in 2004 and then again in Melbourne at the 2006 Commonwealth Games where they won gold.
Anesi last played for the Timisoara Saracens in Romania and was the first All Black to play in the SuperLiga. He then coached them for the 2018-2019 season.
7. MILS MULIAINA
BORN:
1980
SEVENS CAREER:
1999-2002
SEVENS TOURNAMENTS:
11
SUPER RUGBY CAPS:
110 (Blues and Chiefs)
PROVINCIAL CAPS:
49 (Auckland and Waikato)
INTERNATIONAL CAPS:
100 (New Zealand)
Muliaina won gold at the 2002 Manchester Commonwealth games with the New Zealand Sevens side.
He went on to amass more than 100 Super Rugby caps, 100 All Black test caps and was also a part of the winning 2011 Rugby World Cup squad for New Zealand.
These days, Muliaina is an analyst and commentator on Sky Sport's rugby coverage.
RESERVES:
8. FRANK HALAI
BORN:
1988
SEVENS CAREER:
2010-2012
SEVENS TOURNAMENTS:
15
SUPER RUGBY CAPS:
39 (Blues)
PROVINCIAL CAPS:
37 (Waikato and Counties Manukau)
INTERNATIONAL CAPS:
1 (New Zealand)
9. SAVE TOKULA
BORN:
1985
SEVENS CAREER:
2009-2010
SEVENS TOURNAMENTS:
12
SUPER RUGBY CAPS:
7 (Chiefs)
PROVINCIAL CAPS:
57 (Waikato)
INTERNATIONAL CAPS:
-
10. DAMIAN KARAUNA
BORN:
1975
SEVENS CAREER:
1996-2003
SEVENS TOURNAMENTS:
35
SUPER RUGBY CAPS:
13 (Hurricanes and Chiefs)
PROVINCIAL CAPS:
76 (Waikato and Bay of Plenty)
INTERNATIONAL CAPS:
-
11. DYLAN COLLIER
BORN:
1991
SEVENS CAREER:
2015-Present
SEVENS TOURNAMENTS:
41
SUPER RUGBY CAPS:
-
PROVINCIAL CAPS:
24 (Waikato and Southland)
INTERNATIONAL CAPS:
-
12. JOE WEBBER
BORN:
1993
SEVENS CAREER:
2011-Present
SEVENS TOURNAMENTS:
41
SUPER RUGBY CAPS:
-
PROVINCIAL CAPS:
39 (Waikato and Bay of Plenty)
INTERNATIONAL CAPS:
-