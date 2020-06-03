This is a VII of players who have represented Waikato in provincial rugby as well as New Zealand Sevens since the professional era of rugby started in 1987.

Many of these players also went on to become All Blacks and or play at Super Rugby level.

The HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series tournaments in London and Paris were provisionally postponed until September.

The next scheduled rugby sevens tournament is in Singapore from October 10-11.

WAIKATO - NEW ZEALAND SEVENS VII:

1. LIAM MESSAM

New Zealand Sevens player Liam Messam in action against Guyana during the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi, India. Photo / File

BORN:

1984

Advertisement

SEVENS CAREER:

2002-2006, 2010, 2016

SEVENS TOURNAMENTS:

26

SUPER RUGBY CAPS:

179 (Chiefs)

PROVINCIAL CAPS:

85 (Waikato)

Advertisement

INTERNATIONAL CAPS:

45 (New Zealand)

Messam took over captaincy of the Chiefs from Mils Muliaina in 2012 alongside Aaron Cruden and lead the team to their maiden Super Rugby title.

He holds the record for most games played for the Chiefs with 179 and was a part of the 2015 Rugby World Cup-winning All Blacks squad.

This year, Messam had been playing for Toulon in France before Covid-19 disbanded the Top 14 competition.



2. DECLAN O'DONNELL

New Zealand's Declan O'Donnell scores a try against Australia in the International Rugby Sevens at Westpac Stadium in Wellington during 2011. Photo / File

BORN:

1990

SEVENS CAREER:

2010-2015

SEVENS TOURNAMENTS:

12

SUPER RUGBY CAPS:

5 (Chiefs and Blues)

PROVINCIAL CAPS:

62 (Waikato and Taranaki)

INTERNATIONAL CAPS:

-

In 2010 O'Donnell came onto the Sevens scene and was an instant national hero as he scored three tries in the NZI Sevens final.

Over the past decade he has represented Waikato and Taranaki with more than 60 provincial caps.

O'Donnell was part of the Old Glory DC team in the United States Major League Rugby before the season was cancelled.



3. TIM MIKKELSON

Tim Mikkelson at New Zealand Sevens team training at Blake Park in Mount Maunganui. Photo / File

BORN:

1986

SEVENS CAREER:

2007-Present

SEVENS TOURNAMENTS:

91

SUPER RUGBY CAPS:

4 (Chiefs)

PROVINCIAL CAPS:

62 (Waikato)

INTERNATIONAL CAPS:

-

Mikkelson has been a stalwart of the New Zealand Sevens for more than a decade and is a co-captain alongside Scott Curry.

He is all-time leading try scorer for New Zealand with 235 tries and holds the record for most appearances with 90 tournaments - 459 games - under his belt.



Mikkelson seems set to claim the all-time tournament appearances record, now held by ex-England player James Rodwell, at 93 tournaments.



4. ROY KINIKINILAU

New Zealand's Roy Kinikinilau fends off Jano Vermaak to score a try against South Africa in their semi-final at the Wellington Sevens in 2005. Photo / File

BORN:

1980

SEVENS CAREER:

2002-2007

SEVENS TOURNAMENTS:

13

SUPER RUGBY CAPS:

34 (Hurricanes, Highlanders and Chiefs)

PROVINCIAL CAPS:

45 (Wellington and Waikato)

INTERNATIONAL CAPS:

-

Kinikinilau was a number eight turned winger and known to be a try scoring machine.

In 2019, he played for the Pacific Legends in the curtainraiser match for All Blacks verses Tonga in Hamilton.

Kinikinilau has been a contractor for his company K6 Limited in the Wellington and Wairarapa regions since 2016.



5. ROGER RANDLE

New Zealand's Roger Randle in action against Wales in the rugby sevens quarter final at the 2002 Commonwealth Games in Manchester. Photo / File

BORN:

1974

SEVENS CAREER:

1995-2002

SEVENS TOURNAMENTS:

10

SUPER RUGBY CAPS:

64 (Hurricanes and Chiefs)

PROVINCIAL CAPS:

102 (Central Vikings, Hawkes Bay and Waikato)

INTERNATIONAL CAPS:

2 (New Zealand)

In his long career, Randle claimed two Commonwealth Games gold medals alongside fellow Chiefs and Waikato player, Bruce Reihana.

Randle has had many coaching jobs to date but is now involved with the Chiefs, Māori All Blacks and Waikato.



6. SOSENE ANESI

New Zealand's Sosene Anesi takes on the Wales defence during their pool match held at the Telstra Dome during the 2006 Melbourne Commonwealth Games. Photo / File

BORN:

1981

SEVENS CAREER:

2004-2006 (Samoa 1999-2000)

SEVENS TOURNAMENTS:

7

SUPER RUGBY CAPS:

62 (Chiefs and Waratahs)

PROVINCIAL CAPS:

91 (Waikato)

INTERNATIONAL CAPS:

1 (New Zealand)

After previously representing Samoa, Anesi represented New Zealand Sevens in 2004 and then again in Melbourne at the 2006 Commonwealth Games where they won gold.

Anesi last played for the Timisoara Saracens in Romania and was the first All Black to play in the SuperLiga. He then coached them for the 2018-2019 season.



7. MILS MULIAINA

New Zealand's Mils Muliaina bursts through the defence of Norman Ligairi during New Zealand's Gold medal win against Fiji in the rugby sevens at the 2002 Manchester Commonwealth Games. Photo / File

BORN:

1980

SEVENS CAREER:

1999-2002

SEVENS TOURNAMENTS:

11

SUPER RUGBY CAPS:

110 (Blues and Chiefs)

PROVINCIAL CAPS:

49 (Auckland and Waikato)

INTERNATIONAL CAPS:

100 (New Zealand)

Muliaina won gold at the 2002 Manchester Commonwealth games with the New Zealand Sevens side.

He went on to amass more than 100 Super Rugby caps, 100 All Black test caps and was also a part of the winning 2011 Rugby World Cup squad for New Zealand.

These days, Muliaina is an analyst and commentator on Sky Sport's rugby coverage.

READ MORE:

• Live updates: 2020 Men's sevens, Hamilton, day two

• Sevens: New Zealand to continue hosting Sevens World Series stop, hopes to head to Fiji in 2023

• Rugby Sevens: All Blacks Sevens claim Hamilton Sevens title to complete New Zealand double

• Sevens: Black Ferns Sevens and All Blacks Sevens eye titles in Hamilton

RESERVES:

8. FRANK HALAI

New Zealand's Frank Halai runs away for a try against Argentina in the International Rugby Sevens at Westpac Stadium, Wellington in 2011. Photo / File

BORN:

1988

SEVENS CAREER:

2010-2012

SEVENS TOURNAMENTS:

15

SUPER RUGBY CAPS:

39 (Blues)

PROVINCIAL CAPS:

37 (Waikato and Counties Manukau)

INTERNATIONAL CAPS:

1 (New Zealand)



9. SAVE TOKULA

New Zealand's Save Tokula skips clear of Niue's Afe Leona on his way to scoring during the NZI International Sevens Tournament at Westpac Stadium in Wellington. Photo / File

BORN:

1985

SEVENS CAREER:

2009-2010

SEVENS TOURNAMENTS:

12

SUPER RUGBY CAPS:

7 (Chiefs)

PROVINCIAL CAPS:

57 (Waikato)

INTERNATIONAL CAPS:

-



10. DAMIAN KARAUNA

Bay of Plenty Steamers player Damian Karauna takes on the Hawkes Bay defence in 2001. Photo / File

BORN:

1975

SEVENS CAREER:

1996-2003

SEVENS TOURNAMENTS:

35

SUPER RUGBY CAPS:

13 (Hurricanes and Chiefs)

PROVINCIAL CAPS:

76 (Waikato and Bay of Plenty)

INTERNATIONAL CAPS:

-



11. DYLAN COLLIER

Dylan Collier at New Zealand Sevens training at Blake Park, Mt Maunganui in 2016. Photo / File

BORN:

1991

SEVENS CAREER:

2015-Present

SEVENS TOURNAMENTS:

41

SUPER RUGBY CAPS:

-

PROVINCIAL CAPS:

24 (Waikato and Southland)

INTERNATIONAL CAPS:

-



12. JOE WEBBER

New Zealand's Joe Webber during the HSBC Sevens at Waikato Stadium, Hamilton in 2018. Photo / File

BORN:

1993

SEVENS CAREER:

2011-Present

SEVENS TOURNAMENTS:

41

SUPER RUGBY CAPS:

-

PROVINCIAL CAPS:

39 (Waikato and Bay of Plenty)

INTERNATIONAL CAPS:

-