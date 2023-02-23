Children’s Day is a day dedicated to our children to promote wellbeing, celebrate childhood and create support networks within the community. Photo / Supplied

Children’s Day is a day dedicated to our children to promote wellbeing, celebrate childhood and create support networks within the community. Photo / Supplied

This year’s local Children’s Day celebration is shaping up to be a family event brimming with fun and an array of free activities, games and entertainment.

Hosted by Rotorua Lakes Council, together with various local organisations, community groups and local businesses, Te Rā o Ngā Tamariki – Children’s Day is dedicated to our children to promote wellbeing, celebrate childhood and create support networks within the community.

Children of all ages can get among the fun activities, with bouncy castles, inflatable games, pony rides, unicycles, food stalls and more for the whole whānau.

The free event also includes live performances from Rotorua Primary School, and features Japanese drumming and salsa dancing.

Families are encouraged to dress up, bring along a picnic, share lots of laughs with the younger people in their lives and treasure the time spent together.

Jill Campbell, Rotorua Lakes Council Thriving Communities team principal adviser, says it is important to celebrate the tamariki in our community and provide them with fun activities to enjoy with their whānau.

“The premise behind Children’s Day identifies loving and supportive families and communities playing an integral role in helping our tamariki grow and thrive.

“The Children’s Day event happening in Rotorua encourages families to spend time together away from devices and make special memories.”

The event is planned for Saturday, March 4, from 10am to 1pm at the Village Green, Rotorua Lakefront.

This event is weather dependent and a decision will be made 24 hours prior if it is to be postponed — keep an eye on the Children’s Day Event on Facebook.

The council gives a huge thanks to all community groups and local businesses involved in supporting this free event for the community.

The Details

What: Te Rā o Ngā Tamariki – Children’s Day Rotorua

When: Saturday, March 4, 10am to 1pm

Where: Village Green, Rotorua Lakefront

Entry: Free