A scientific image of one of the three undescribed leiodidae beetles discovered at Rotorua’s Dansey Road Scenic Reserve. Photo / Scion

A scientific image of one of the three undescribed leiodidae beetles discovered at Rotorua’s Dansey Road Scenic Reserve. Photo / Scion

Three new undescribed species of beetles have been discovered at Dansey Road Scenic Reserve near Mount Ngongotahā in Rotorua.

The beetles are believed to be a type of leiodidae beetle, which feeds on fungi.

Over a recent 10-month survey, Scion researchers examined more than 4600 beetles and identified 316 species of beetles. The undescribed species have not yet been formally named, classified or characterised.

Two rare saphobius dung beetles were also discovered by Scion scientists.

Rotorua Sion senior entomologist Toni Withers was part of the 10-month survey that discovered three new beetle species.

Scion senior entomologist Toni Withers said the newly discovered beetles lived on the ground but were found high up in the canopy.

“We think [they’re] scavengers that eat mushrooms,” said Withers.

She said the beetles were discovered during the winter months, which was unusual.

Withers said conservation work by Rotorua Canopy Tours had reduced predators, allowing biodiversity to flourish.

She said studies showed the diets of predatory animals such as rats often included beetles. The reduction in pest numbers in the area had allowed the beetles to replenish.

Withers said the entomologist team was “extremely excited” and “absolutely thrilled” about their discovery and it personally motivated her to continue finding other “exciting biodiversity” in nature.

The 10-month survey was led by Scion beetle expert Carl Wardhaugh.

Withers said Scion and other entomologists would act as the kaitiaki (guardian) of the specimens in the National Forestry Insect Collection and encouraged New Zealanders to take part in conserving native forests.

Studies show the diets of predatory animals such as rats often included beetles. Photo / Scion

Rotorua Canopy Tours general manager Paul Button said, “These beetles are nature’s clean-up crew.

“It’s very exciting stuff,” he said.

Rotorua Canopy Tours has worked to maintain pest trapping in the area and the discovery of the beetles indicated low numbers of rats and possums.

Button said New Zealand was facing a biodiversity crisis, but this signalled that areas of Aotearoa where ecosystems were protected and were predator-free were rebounding.

“We’re in a biodiversity crisis and we want to inspire other people to restore the forest.”

He said the tours connected people with nature and had helped facilitate the restoration of 200ha of native forest. More than 1968 rats had been trapped and removed from the native forest by the company.

Paul Button, of Rotorua Canopy Tours, works to trap pests at Rotorua’s Dansey Road Scenic Reserve.

Button said in previous years new species of mushrooms, spiders and plants had been discovered in the same area.

“We love it, the biodiversity success is one of our drivers. It’s just the fruits of the labour.”

Button acknowledged the Manawhenua Tura te Ngākau ki Ngongotaha on which Rotorua Canopy Tours operates.

Michaela Pointon is an NZME reporter based in the Bay of Plenty and was formerly a feature writer.