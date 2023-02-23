Deborah Kay, owner of helloworld Travel Rotorua, details the $18,000 travel prize that will be auctioned at next week's Supper Club event.

Deborah Kay, owner of helloworld Travel Rotorua, details the $18,000 travel prize that will be auctioned at next week's Supper Club event.

If you’ve ever wanted to sail on the European seas in luxury experiencing the Mediterranean beauty from Rome to Istanbul, now is your chance to do it while giving to a Rotorua charity.

Travel agency helloworld Travel Rotorua and Oceania Cruises have put up an auction prize for next week’s Supper Club event valued at $18,000.

The highest bidder will get to experience an 11-day cruise for two on board the five-star Oceania Marina taking in ancient ruins, thriving food scenes and sun-drenched beaches.

The cruise is valued at $13,000 and leaves Rome on Saturday, October 21. A $5000 travel voucher to pay for airfares to Rome has been donated by helloworld Travel.

Supper Club is a social event that raises money each year for the upkeep of the Ronald McDonald Family Retreats in Rotorua.

The retreats are used by families with very sick children, have been through a very hard time, or who have lost a child.

The retreats, of which there are two on the shores of Lake Rotorua at Ngongotahā, are offered free of charge to the families. While in Rotorua, they are also treated to free or discounted tourism experiences.

Rotorua Supper Club organisers and the crowd celebrate their grand total at last year's event. Photo / Andrew Warner

Each year Rob and Linley Parry - the owners of Rotorua’s three McDonald’s franchises – and a committee of volunteers put together Supper Club that sees 50 tables of eight people attend a function at Novotel Rotorua where they bid furiously on donated prizes.

After the auction, a draw is done and the guests find out where they are dining that night at 50 different restaurants, bars and venues around Rotorua - all of which have donated their time and meal costs for the cause. Last year the final tally was $143,189.

Deborah Kay, who owns helloworld Travel Rotorua, said she had donated to Supper Club for a decade now and this year seemed more appropriate than ever.

During the pandemic years, the community helped keep her business afloat at a time when travel agencies were folding around the world. She said she survived thanks to that support and was now busier than ever.

“So it’s always about supporting the community but the community really supported me. It’s also such a great charity. The retreats are phenomenal and they give so much to so many people.”

Rob Parry said the 400 diners were in for lots of treats this year and they were lucky to have support from all the businesses who were themselves just starting to get back on their feet following a difficult few years.

“We are lucky to have the support of the restaurants down Eat Streat, namely Brew, Ambrosia, Mac’s Steakhouse, Wholly Smoked, CBK, Atticus Finch, and Leonardo’s. You certainly won’t have to travel far from the Novotel.”

He said other restaurants that were close by include Barrel & Co, Fainting Goat, Indian Star, Lone Star, Mekong Buffalo, Pig and Whistle, Poco, Prince’s Gate, El Mexican Zapata, Abracadabra, Number 8 Wire, The Regent and Terrace Kitchen - the latter of which is opening for the night especially for Supper Club.

“We are also lucky to have the support of our local hotels including the Millennium, Arawa Park Hotel and the Novotel, which will have the guests dining in their Royal Suite.”

Lodge dining options included Black Swan and Peppers on the Point as well as VR Resort, Skyline Rotorua, Good Eastern and Braeside.

Two new venues joining the party this year were CT Club and Te Paa Tuu (with transport provided for Te Paa Tuu).

Some of the more unique dining venues are: the Rotorua Bowling Club where long-time Supper Club supporter Jonathan Chemis from Toi Ohomai will cook up a feast; two tables that will be set up on the platform at the Treewalk; and Off Road NZ will have Alia and Shaun from Black Label Barbecue cooking up some award-winning cuisine.

At the Family Retreats at Ngongotahā, chef Olive Ona - fresh from her one gold and two silver cooking medals in Melbourne - will take care of one table while Rotorua MP Todd McClay and his brother, Steven McClay, will cook up a storm on the other.

This year there is no raffle to win a new car but Parry promised it would be back next year.