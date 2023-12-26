Voyager 2023 media awards
Rotorua GP doctors working overtime amid ‘extreme’ workforce pressures and increased demand

Megan Wilson
By
4 mins to read
Tiaho Medical Centre practice manager Kara Cunningham said the clinic was experiencing "high demand". Photo / Alex Cairns

Doctors at a Rotorua GP clinic are working “a lot” of overtime amid “a constant flow” of people wanting to enrol, a practice manager says.

It comes as a Bay of doctor says GPs are skipping meal breaks, working longer shifts and working on their evenings and weekends to keep up with the demand.

