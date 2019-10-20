Drax Project is heading to the Bay of Plenty this summer, including Tauranga as one of their venues for their five-date summer tour.

The last couple of years have been massive for the Kiwi band, made up of Shaan Singh (vocals, saxophone), Matt Beachen (drums), Sam Thomson (bass), and former Katikati College student Ben O'Leary (guitar).

They've opened for Ed Sheeran on his New Zealand tour, Christina Aguilera on the European leg of The X Tour and performed at Rolling Stone's Coachella party.

The Drax Project Summer Tour 2019/2020 will get underway in Riwaka on December 28, before making its way through popular Kiwi holiday spots such as Whitianga on December 29, Oakura on January 3, Mount Maunganui on January 5 and Havelock North on January 10. Some of New Zealand's biggest acts will also be part of the tour, with special guests yet to be announced.

Their recently-released self-titled debut album has no shortage of hits including 'Woke Up Late' featuring American actress, singer and songwriter Hailee Steinfeld - the video also starring American actress, tv host and comedian Liza Koshy; the very current 'Catching Feelings' feat. SIX60; 'All This Time' and 'Toto'.

Tickets go on sale on October 29 at 12pm from ticketmaster.co.nz

Drax Project will also join Six60 on two of their six New Zealand shows including at Wellington's Lower Hutt Recreation Ground on January 25 and at Hamilton's Mystery Creek Events Centre on February 8.

Drax Project Summer Tour dates:

December 28: Cooks Reserve, Riwaka (R18).

December 29: Coroglen Tavern, Whitianga (R18).

January 3: Butlers Reef, Oakura (R18).

January 5: Soper Reserve, Mount Maunganui (R18).

January 10: Black Barn Vineyards, Havelock North (all ages, licensed).