State Highways 1 and 3 through Bulls township will be closed overnight from Sunday, March 22, with detours in place.

New Zealand Transport Agency says it will be doing maintenance work over a 14-day period, excluding Saturdays. During the work period, the road will be closed overnight between 7pm and 5.30am, with traffic detoured via local roads.

Regional transport systems manager Ross I'Anson says the work is a necessary part of the maintenance of the state highway network.

"Safety is our top priority and this work is critical for ensuring that the road remains safe for all road users," I'Anson said.

"Undertaking this work at night will help minimise disruption to road users as much as possible. However, we recognise the inconvenience it may cause to locals and travellers.

"We apologise in advance to locals who may be affected by the detour routes bringing unusually high volumes of traffic through their local road, or by the noise and dust created by the work."

If anyone has concerns about the closures or would like more information, they should contact HNO-PN@nzta.govt.nz

Traffic will detour via local streets while the highways are closed. Image / NZTA