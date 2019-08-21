The Waimana Gorge will be open full time from today.



The New Zealand Transport Agency put out a statement this afternoon saying that the Waimana Gorge will be open to all motorists 24 hours a day from this evening.

The gorge was initially closed after a bad slip at the start of July.

NZ Transport Agency regional transport system manager Rob Campbell said motorists had been patient over the past few weeks while the gorge was down to one lane, had reduced hours and closed on occasions with heavy rain.

Contractors had installed lighting towers to allow a clear view of the slip face overnight and 24 hours a day to ensure safety at all times, he said.

Contractors had also carried out several controlled blasts to remove loose material, sluiced the rockface with helicopters and removed about 500cu m of material.

The gorge could close again in severe weather conditions or if significant rainfall was forecast, he said.

They encouraged those travelling to check NZTA's social media and website before leaving.

"The next stage will be to install netting and automated monitoring systems, and we will continue to work hard to install this permanent solution at the site over the coming weeks," said Campbell.