Friends and colleagues of a Tauranga man killed in a car crash in Te Puna say he was a much loved, respected and talented young man who dreamt of becoming a master chef.

Tarandeep Singh Deol, 21, a chef at The Phoenix restaurant on The Strand, died when the car he was in flipped and came to rest in a large drain in Te Puna Rd at 4.30am on December 22.

A 34-year-old man also in the car, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Family spokesman Davinder Singh, nicknamed Nick, who lives in Bethlehem told the Bay of Plenty Times he was still reeling from the tragedy.

"Tarandeep's parents Mandeep [Singh] and Parmjeet [Kaur] back in India are absolutely broken and inconsolable," Singh said.

His younger sister Suman Preet, who lives in Canada, was too, he said.

Singh said he was in "total shock" when the police knocked on his door at 9.20am on the day of the crash to inform him.

"I still can't believe Tarandeep is gone. He was a really good boy and a great young man, who was loved and respected by all those who knew him.

"I have known Tarandeep since he was 1 year old as I am best friends with his father, who sent him to live with me three-and-a-half years ago while he was studying."

Singh said Tarandeep lived with him and his family fulltime for two-and-a-half years and after he went flatting with a mate, he still visited often and used to help in the shop.

"There were no problems with him at all; everything was good as he followed the rules and was always respectful to everyone.

"Tarandeep was like a son to me and my wife Sarbjeet, and he treated us like we were his parents. We loved him deeply, and so did my brother, his wife and my mother.



"My children and my brother's children adored him," he said.

Tarandeep's friends, many who travelled up from Wellington, were also in shock, he said.

Last month the 21-year-old flew back home to India to visit his parents and grandparents, and he only returned to Tauranga on December 9. He would have turned 22 on January 6.

On the day of the crash after he finished his shift at The Phoenix, Tarandeep caught up with a former work colleague who had recently returned to Tauranga, Singh said

He understood the crash happened as Tarandeep was dropping his friend back home.

Singh said it was an absolute tragedy because Tarandeep was a "talented young man" who dreamt of becoming a master chef and owning his own restaurant.

Last year Tarandeep won a silver medal at the prestigious annual Nestle Toque d'Or cooking competition in Auckland while still studying at Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology.

Singh said he was making arrangements to take Tarandeep's body back to India to his parents either this weekend or on New Year's Eve.

Tarandeep's 15 work colleagues paid tribute to him in a Facebook page post.

The post reads: "It is with deep sadness and respect that The Phoenix was closed today to honour the memory of our valued team member Tarandeep Singh Deol.

"A talented, dedicated young man with a great future as a Chef, loved by all his colleagues. A shining star that God took home too soon.

"You fly with the angels now, but part of you will always be with us ... Goodbyes are not forever. Goodbyes are not the end; they simply mean I'll miss you until we meet again."

Police are investigating the cause of the crash and urged motorists to take extreme care over the holiday period.