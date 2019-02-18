Gold medal winners in the Summerset in the River City Village Games Week received a special prize, courtesy of the Whanganui New Zealand Masters Games Trust.

Anne Peake, activities officer at the Whanganui East retirement village, said Games Trust chairman Leighton Toy presented the gold medallists with Masters Games backpacks at the medal ceremony on Friday, February 15.

It was the 14th annual games week and the five-day event included nine sports - mini putt, indoor bowls, outdoor bowls, golf croquet, petanque, table tennis, darts, 8 ball and quoits/target for those unable to participate in the other games. It was sponsored by Dempsey and Forrest Funeral Directors.

"The games opened on Monday at the mini putt and ended on Friday with our medal presentations and barbecue," Peake said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"We had over 50 participants, spectators, 18 conveners and scorers.

"It has been a wonderful week and this year made even more special because we had Leighton Toy, from the Masters Games Trust. They were kind enough to donate and present backpacks to our gold medal winners."

Clive Sullivan watches Joy Drummond line up the hoop in the golf croquet competition. Photo / Supplied
Clive Sullivan watches Joy Drummond line up the hoop in the golf croquet competition. Photo / Supplied

Related articles:

LIFESTYLE

What a coincidence - six couples celebrate 60 years together

11 Aug, 2018 8:00am
3 minutes to read
WHANGANUI CHRONICLE

Every day an adventure for Aunty Con at 104

6 Apr, 2018 7:00am
3 minutes to read
WHANGANUI CHRONICLE

Summerset celebrates 20 years in Whanganui

20 Nov, 2017 2:00pm
3 minutes to read
WHANGANUI CHRONICLE

The end is near for the 30th Masters Games

9 Feb, 2019 5:00am
Quick Read