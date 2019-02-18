Gold medal winners in the Summerset in the River City Village Games Week received a special prize, courtesy of the Whanganui New Zealand Masters Games Trust.

Anne Peake, activities officer at the Whanganui East retirement village, said Games Trust chairman Leighton Toy presented the gold medallists with Masters Games backpacks at the medal ceremony on Friday, February 15.

It was the 14th annual games week and the five-day event included nine sports - mini putt, indoor bowls, outdoor bowls, golf croquet, petanque, table tennis, darts, 8 ball and quoits/target for those unable to participate in the other games. It was sponsored by Dempsey and Forrest Funeral Directors.

"The games opened on Monday at the mini putt and ended on Friday with our medal presentations and barbecue," Peake said.

"We had over 50 participants, spectators, 18 conveners and scorers.

"It has been a wonderful week and this year made even more special because we had Leighton Toy, from the Masters Games Trust. They were kind enough to donate and present backpacks to our gold medal winners."