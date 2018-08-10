Joy felt guilty about ditching the partner who accompanied her to the ball but she hit it off with Ian right away and they say tolerance and sharing have kept them together ever since.
"People give you a lot of advice when you are engaged, and someone told me marriage was a life sentence," Ian says. "Well, I've been very happy with my cellmate."
The sixth Summerset couple, Dick and Pauline Muirhead, are the ones who married outside the region, tying the knot in Wellington on February 22.
"We moved here when Dick was transferred for work, and we were very happy to raise our family here and we still love it," said Pauline.
The couples who met and married in Whanganui say their courtships consisted of going to dances at the boat clubs in Aramoho where there were live bands, playing songs like Three Coins in the Fountain and Memories are Made of This and supper for a half crown (25 cents).
A girl could ride her bicycle to a dance, said June Lints, and a nice boy might tie it to his bumper and drive her home afterwards.
If you had a wedding in 1958, you could expect to have your car decorated with shoe polish, eggs and tin cans.
Clive Sullivan said he parked his car in a secret location the night before his wedding and the Palmers were concerned that the rental car they were taking on their honeymoon would be damaged.
Newlyweds in those days were showered with paper confetti which could fall from suitcases or umbrellas months after the wedding.