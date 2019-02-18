A steady crowd was on hand for the opening of The ReMakery, co-ordinated by Habitat for Humanity Northland, in Whangārei on Saturday.

After the ribbon cutting, several workshops including sewing and making kombucha were held at the site behind Flip Out on Woods Rd.

As well as the workshops, an Upcycle shop based in a shipping container was open for the public to browse and find some hidden gems.

• For more information on shop times and workshops planned, go to www.themakery.org.nz

Northern Advocate photographer John Stone went along on Saturday to see what treasures he could find.

Ruakākā's Mania Bates browses through the upcycling shop housed in a shipping container donated by Sea Containers.

Tayla, left, and Dakota Matheson take part in a sewing workshop.

Anne Fraser sews up a Boomerang Bag, made from recycled material.

Habitat for Humanity Northland general manager Carina Dickson, ReMakery co-ordinator Pippa Bourke and project co-ordinator Laura Welsby.

ReMakery co-ordinator Pippa Bourke with the perfect addition to any home, nicknamed An Elephant In the Room, that was for sale in the upcycle shop.

Nuala McCullough looks through a range of clothing up for sale.