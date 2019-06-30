A group of Whanganui residents are celebrating as they move off the public housing waiting list and into new homes in Tawhero.

Five new one- and two-bedroom homes in Akatea St were officially opened by Housing New Zealand staff last week and four other new complexes are nearing completion.

Previously referred to as state housing, the new public housing developments are part of the Government's Regional Housing Programme.

The plan to build warm, dry homes in the regions is well on track, says Housing New Zealand communications adviser Rory Christie.

"Housing New Zealand is establishing modern, warm, dry housing at a number of different sites in Whanganui as part of the second phase of our Regional Housing Programme."

The one- and two-bedroom homes are carpeted, insulated and double-glazed with thermal curtains.

New homes in Poynter Place and Grey St were completed during the first phase of the building programme last year.

A total of 18 new homes are nearing completion in Whanganui:

Four in Hakeke St, Whanganui East are almost ready for final inspections and scheduled for Code of Compliance Certification (CCC) early in August and should be ready for occupancy later in the month.

It is expected two homes in Harper St, Gonville will be ready for occupancy in late July and another two in the same location by mid-August.

Four homes at the intersection of Harper and Rimu streets are also due for completion in July and a further two in early to mid-August.

A further four homes in Patapu St, Whanganui East are scheduled for CCC inspection in late August.

"All the new homes are one- or two-bedroom dwellings and the aim is to house single people and small family groups to free up larger HNZ properties to accommodate more families," HNZ senior tenancy manager Dennis Cook said.

The new homes are part of the Ministry of Social Development Public Housing Plan, which aims to create an additional 6400 public housing homes nationally by 2022.

Applications for public housing are made to the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) and the assessment process determines eligibility and priority is based on need.

"We prioritise on need and look at each case individually. We are in regular contact with clients to understand whether their needs have changed," MSD regional commissioner Gloria Campbell said.

Factors that influence the level of priority are physical and medical needs, the suitability and affordability of current housing and factors such as overcrowding.