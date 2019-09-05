Best annual returns on rental properties in Northland:
* Kaitaia— 9.68 per cent
* Kaikohe— 8.56 per cent
* Raumanga— 5.64 per cent
* Portland— 5.46 per cent
* Horahora— 5.17 per cent

Rental properties in Kaitaia and Kaikohe are the jewels in the crown for investors as both areas are yielding the highest annual returns of all places in Northland, latest figures show.

Data by analysts OneRoof-Valocity shows the annual rental return in Kaitaia on a median estimated weekly rent of $464 is nearly 10 per cent while a $339 rental property in Kaikohe will earn investors just over 8 per cent.

The rental

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.