Whanganui's paper and cardboard will continue to be recycled until December 31 and by then there should be other options for keeping it going.

It's news that should "smooth the worried brows" of district recyclers, mayor Hamish McDouall told councillors at their infrastructure committee meeting yesterday.

Councillor Rob Vinsen is Whanganui District Council's waste minimisation chairman. He said trustees at the Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre Trust's August 11 meeting decided to carry on accepting paper and cardboard for recycling until the end of the year.

They had considered ceasing to take it because it is costing the centre an average $15,000 a month to get it recycled.

Waiting until December 31 would allow time to educate the public and time to look for alternative destinations for paper and cardboard.

About 1000 tonnes a year is left at the Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre (WRRC). It is currently bought at market rates and baled by Oji Fibre Solutions in a shed at the WRRC before being shipped to Oji's paper recycling mill at Penrose in Auckland.

Oji environment and external relations manager Richard Millichamp would say no more about the company's role in recycling Whanganui paper and cardboard. But he did say where most of the material comes from.

"The majority of the paper and cardboard we bale and collect in Whanganui comes from commercial customers, and about 20 per cent of the paper comes from the Resource Recovery Centre."

As part of the search for new paper recycling options, Vinsen and others went to Hastings on Monday to find out what Hastings District Council does about waste.

"It was probably one of the most productive days since I have been on council," he said.

The group found two potential destinations for Whanganui's paper and cardboard. Hawke's Bay has a company that uses it to make packaging for fruit and is looking to double production.

"We may feed into their need for fibre," Vinsen said.

The group also visited BioRich Ltd, a company that composts paper and cardboard with green waste to make compost. It has sites at Napier and Hastings and is "quite interested" in operating in the Whanganui area.

The Whanganui group looked at Hastings' waste collection, which includes a kerbside sorting system that means people's recyclables are not mixed together.

Hastings has private companies that collect waste. It has moved from a totally private sector operation like Whanganui's to a partially rates-funded system. The Hastings District Council's officers are willing to advise on that.

Whanganui District Council aims to have a new waste strategy ready by October 31. It has two major issues to deal with, McDouall said.

One is the two private companies that do all waste collection and disposal, apart from the service offered by the WRRC. The other is the lack of market for plastics number 3, 4, 6 and 7 and for paper and cardboard.

Vinsen's other "takeaway" from the Hastings visit is how much resource other councils put into dealing with waste.

"The waste activity is a major activity for most. We spend $700,000 a year, versus $7 million for councils our size."

He's optimistic better waste solutions are possible in Whanganui.

"I think we moved a long way yesterday and we will give the public of Whanganui a better service in the future."