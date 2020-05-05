Tauranga's transfer stations will be open and accepting general rubbish and green waste from tomorrow.

But no recycling can be accepted until alert level 2.

Tauranga City Council and the site operator have worked on ways to provide a safe environment and are now confident they can do so.

General manager infrastructure Nic Johansson said the council was pleased to be able to provide this service again.

"We know many people have been asking us to open. With a traffic management plan and a robust mechanism for contact tracing in place, we can now do so, safely and responsibly.

"We appreciate that many people have rubbish and garden waste to dispose of, and we appreciate everyone's patience. Our priority has been to ensure that we can keep the wider community safe during lockdown," Johansson said.

‌

While restarting the service, delays are anticipated. So where possible people should delay their visit to ease the initial rush. And should queues get too long, people may be asked to return another day.

Contact tracing will be in place, visitor/vehicle details will be collected via a website, asking people to provide their name, telephone number and car registration.

What you need to know:

• Transfer stations will be able to take general rubbish and green waste.

• Any recycling that's brought in will need to be added to general rubbish and go to landfill. This is due to our inability to process recycling at level 3. We are working with the site operator to enable recycling services to return to normal at level 2.

• To minimise the potential of delays to citywide waste collections, commercial operators will have priority access. At Te Maunga transfer station, access for the general public will be via Truman Rd, commercial traffic will come via Tip Lane.

• You will need to pre-sort all waste - e.g. rubbish, garden waste - before your visit.

•Contact tracing will be in place. Details will be recorded for all visitors/vehicles via a website/app.

•Payment can be made by PayWave or card only - no cash will be accepted.

• Transfer stations' opening hours are as normal: Monday – Friday 7.30am – 5pm, Saturday - Sunday 9am–5pm .

‌

While at the transfer station:

• Expect delays, traffic will be managed – please take direction from staff.

• Details for all visitors/vehicles will be recorded for contact tracing: Provide your details by visiting a website – by QR code (for iPhone users) or via in a web address. Anyone unable to use the internet can provide their details to staff directly.

• Maintain 2m distance from others at all times. This includes other members of the public as well as all staff.

• Payment will only be possible by card.

