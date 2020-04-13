Whanganui Resource and Recovery Centre manager Dale Cobb said he and his team were "really excited" about reopening the centre on Maria Place extension, and that he was expecting an "avalanche" of recyclable waste to come in once it's back up and running.

"We were classed as essential, but we had little choice but to close the doors when the lockdown was announced," Cobb said.

"We felt there was too great a risk for our staff and those visiting us, and at the end of the day, we had to safeguard the public.

Cobb said while the centre was closed, the public was allowed to throw recyclable waste in with general refuse but he encouraged people to "hoard" any reusable items instead.

"I know people are worried about contaminants, and the build-up of this stuff, but obviously we'd recommend them to keep hold of it and bring it to us when all this is over."

There had been a number of cases of people dumping recycling at the centre, Cobb said, and these had been reported.

"They did clean out all their recycling though, so that's a positive."

Cobb said the main entrance of the recycling centre would be reopened "as soon as possible", but the rear drop-off area would remain closed.

The Whanganui Resource and Recovery Centre has been closed over the lockdown. Photo / Bevan Conley

"We don't want to have massive crowding of the centre when we reopen, because that will defeat the whole purpose of the lockdown.

Ninety tonnes of glass at the centre has been removed during the lockdown period as coloured glass especially "was in very short supply" around the country.

"We had a huge amount of glass given to us before the lockdown, and through the National Glass Collection Service, we were able to use it to replenish the food and beverage industries.

"I've never seen our glass bays so empty, that's a positive to come out of all of this.

Cobb said that Whanganui was "one of the few places" in New Zealand that separated glass by colour and broke it down on-site.

Other ways we can recycle waste

Sustainable Whanganui member Hadi Gurton said the pandemic would affect "everyone's lives", and the recycling sector "was no different".

"A lot of recyclable waste will end up in landfills," Gurton said.

"I'd encourage people to hold on to as much of it as they can, and 'drip-feed it' back to the recycling centre when the lockdown ends, maybe even a week after they reopen.

"We can all take responsibility, and stop the team down there being too overwhelmed.

"Stuff like cardboard can be turned into mulch and compost, and there are so many things kids can do with things that would otherwise be thrown away."

Sustainable artist Esther Topfer recommended that parents research "what was out there" when it came to recyclable art for children.

Sustainable Artist Esther Topfer (standing, right), with Graham Pearson (left bottom), Peter Watson (left top), and Freddy and Charlie Edmond Photo / Lewis Gardner

"Look at what you have on hand, and use your imagination," Topfer said.

Topfer said that while storing waste was "a problem for a lot of families", but with the recycling centre currently shut, there would be "a whole lot more resources in your house to make things out of".

"Things like aluminium cans, if you peel the labels off they can be painted, even with something like nail varnish, and turned into pencil holders, plant pots, or little gardens.

"Plastic bottles are another great one, all your need is a pair of scissors and an imagination.

"How about making a greeting card out of cardboard and paper, and giving them to Nana when all this is over?"

Topfer said that "we would be going backwards" if landfills saw an influx of recyclable waste during the lockdown period.

"Now's the time to introduce a sustainable routine into our days, especially when we have a bit of downtime.

"Once everyone goes back to their normal lives, hopefully, they can take a few easy, recyclable practises back with them."

