Half-eaten sandwiches, apple cores and old banana skins will no longer end up at the landfill thanks to a new initiative at all council buildings.

Whanganui District Council has signed up with local start-up business Easy Earth to get rid of its food waste in an environmentally friendly way.

Easy Earth operates a weekly collection service and uses a "HotRot" composter in Castlecliff which is capable of processing up to three tonnes per day. The machine's main vessel uses mixers, air ports and fans to compost food waste in 10–20 days.

Easy Earth manager Melany Davy said the service diverts food waste from landfill making it easier for people to do the right thing environmentally.

She said up to 60 per cent of waste going to landfill is food waste.

"Many people are unaware food waste doesn't break down properly in landfills because there is no oxygen or light, and that the methane released contributes to climate change."

Council waste adviser Stuart Hylton said Easy Earth received support from the council's Waste Minimisation Fund to purchase machinery and set up the service.

The fund comes from a government levy placed on rubbish taken to landfill, with half of the levy going to council and being required to be spent on waste minimisation initiatives.

Alongside businesses, Easy Earth also provides the service for households where bins can be dropped off to a designated location or picked up each week.