New interpretation panels have been unveiled at the memorial site of New Zealand's worst rail disaster.

A service was held at 10pm on Christmas eve marking 65 years since a Mt Ruapehu lahar caused the Wellington-Auckland train to crash into the Whangaehu River at Tangiwai, killing 151 people.

The Tangiwai Memorial Committee revealed four of seven new interpretation panels that are part of an upgrade of the memorial and aimed at conveying information about the disaster to a younger generation.