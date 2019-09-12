Iain Hyndman's Awapuni Tips

1: Rock With Choux, Bruno Kelly, Minnie Mouse

2: Deerfield, Grand Mayson, Miss Lizzie

3: Richard Of Yorke, My Gift, Hi I'm Nikkita

4: Mizzena, Tipperary Mary, Leading Role

5: Tonadillas, Showmeware, Play The Field

6: Fattore Otto, Floral Art, Bae Corp

7: Dez, Art Deco, Rosewood

8: Beckidiboo, Mohaka, Happy Star

Best Bet: Deerfield (R2)



Group One winner Wait A Sec will make a return to stakes company at Awapuni on Saturday when he lines-up in the Gr.3 Boehringer Ingelheim Metric Mile (1600m).

The Guy Lowry and Grant Cullen-trained nine-year-old has been off the scene since his win in the Wairoa Cup (2100m) 18 months ago through injury.

Advertisement

"He did a tendon, so he's just on his way back," Lowry said.

"Grant has done a really good job of getting him back to the state he is in. He's done a lot treadmill work and a lot of hill work in the last 18 months."

The son of Postponed made his raceday return at Hastings on the first day of the Bostock New Zealand Spring Racing Carnival and Lowry was pleased with his run in the Reliable Man Trophy (1600m) despite finishing at the tail of the field.

"I was pleased with his first run, he ran the third fastest last 600m in that race, although he finished last, and had 60.5 kilos on his back," he said.

"When you have got a bit of age on you it takes a while to get going again."

With that in-mind, Lowry isn't holding great expectations with Wait A Sec heading into tomorrow and is treating it as a stepping stone towards his main goal of the spring, the Gr.1 Livamol Classic (2040m) at Hastings on October 5.

Wait A Sec won the race in 2017 and Lowry said it would be great to start in the race after such a long layoff.

"He has got a bit of a goal and that is to get to the Livamol," he said.

Advertisement

"I couldn't imagine him figuring in the finish on Saturday, but to see him run a nice race would be great and then he can back-up a week later here (Hastings) in the Open 2000m.

"Hopefully he is getting somewhere where he needs to be for the Livamol."

– NZ Racing Desk