Iain Hyndman's Trentham Tips

1: Lincoln Falls, Ladylax, Somewhere Man

2: Ladynadel, Awatane, Blondlign

3: High Quality, Sylvester, Red Cloud

4: Appellant, Aretha, Aotea Lad

5: Johnny Lincoln, Diamond Belt, Red Rascal

6: Satin Belt, Portland Jimmy, Ozil

7: Lodi, Nirvana, Rely On Me

8: Danzdanzdance, She's Poppy, Our Abbadean

9: Rockondeve, The Rippa, Get Schroeder

Best Bet: Lincoln Falls (R1)

Ruakaka trainers Chris Gibbs and Michelle Bradley are delighted with their talented four-year-old mare Danzdanzdance who will line up in tomorrow's Gr.1 Rydges Wellington Captain Cook Stakes (1600m) at Trentham.

The multiple Group One-placed galloper hasn't raced since charging into third behind Savvy Coup in the Gr.1 Livamol Classic (2040m) at Hastings in early October after being held up at a crucial stage.

"We've freshened her up again nicely and she looks in great order," Bradley said.

"She's the type of filly that doesn't need that much racing or that much work. She keeps herself pretty fit, so we're happy with her at this stage.

"I think she is in just as good order as she was down at Hastings and we're expecting a bold run from her."

Danzdanzdance had an unorthodox preparation for the Livamol Classic, having just the one run over 1400m more than a month prior to the Group One feature.

"We were thrilled with her run in the Livamol," Bradley said. "Stepping up from 1400m to 2040m is a big ask and she pulled it off."

With Danielle Johnson sidelined with a shoulder injury, Gibbs and Bradley have found an able replacement for tomorrow's assignment.

"Opie Bosson will ride, so we're pretty happy about that," Bradley said.

The Trentham track was rated a Slow9 on yesterday, with the weather likely to clear.

"Over 1600m, I don't think a slow track will be too great an issue, but we'd prefer to see it come back into the dead range for her," Bradley said.

The Ruakaka trainers will assess where the daughter of Mastercraftsman sits after the Captain Cook Stakes.

"We will just see how she comes up," Bradley said. "Obviously if she comes up as well as last time there are big races to look at in Sydney in the autumn, but we will get through this weekend first.

"Every time we put her out and she comes back, she returns stronger and stronger. She is maturing really nicely, and she is going to continue to develop as an older mare."– NZ Racing Desk