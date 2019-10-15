Northland's retirement villages show no signs of abating, with Bupa the latest provider planning a $60 million development, in a rapidly developing suburb, that is expected to create more than 60 jobs.

The 4.45ha site on Wairau Dr in Tikipunga will have 80 spacious villas, 14 serviced apartments, 56 care rooms including dementia care, plus an adjacent community centre for locals to use.

"This will be the second retirement village and third care home for Bupa in the Northland area and we are pleased to be expanding in the region to meet the increasing demand," Bupa head of property development

