A Mount Maunganui home has reaped nearly $2.5 million in resale profit, new data has revealed.

CoreLogic's latest Pain and Gain report showed the sale made the largest profit of all Tauranga properties sold between January 1 and March 31.

The $2.475m profit was made on a 330sq m home on Oceanbeach Rd, which was bought in 2013 for $1.7m and sold for $4.175m at the beginning of this year.

The majority of Tauranga residents made a median profit of $245,000 per property, while the city's gross profit from sales was $116,303,895.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The median for Tauranga properties sold at a

Related articles: