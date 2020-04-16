Construction will be allowed to operate under level 3 in a move Tauranga's top developers say is "crucial" to get the sector up and running before risking serious damage down the track.

But the Government's announcements on what a level 3 world will look like haven't pleased all, with one Tauranga butcher saying the damage had already been done.

"Work from home" was Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's message to employers after she shed some light on what life would look like after the current lockdown.

If working from home was not possible, businesses may reopen but must comply with health and safety requirements around physical distancing and contactless engagement with customers.

Building and construction, and forestry businesses, could open under strict health and safety and physical distancing rules in alert level 3.

Retail, hardware stores and restaurants could also open but only for online or phone purchases, contactless delivery or click and collect.

Peter Cooney, director of Classic Builders, said the construction industry represented a large proportion of the region's workforce and needed to get back up and running.

"We can't leave houses and buildings exposed for too long or the cost of repair will be too large.

Advertisement

"Any longer than four weeks further down the track, it will be serious damage."

Life in level 4 had been a "huge blow" for a lot of people in the construction sector without income, sales or signed contracts. That had impacts further down the track.

"Everything is going to have this big black hole in the future," Cooney said.

To prepare for life after lockdown, Cooney said he would put protocols in place for a return to work.

"It can be done and it can be done safely."

Carrus managing director Scott Adams. Photo / File

Carrus managing director Scott Adams said it was "crucial" the construction sector returned to work.

"Every industry has suffered but when the construction sector grinds to a halt, this has a flow-on effect throughout the whole real estate continuum and other industries indirectly suffer."

Adams said construction was vitally important, even before the pandemic surfaced.

Advertisement

"Tauranga and Rotorua roading and three waters infrastructure badly needs upgrading as future-proofing."

Adams said he expected most office-related activities had adapted "okay" in the short-term, which meant working from home wouldn't be as challenging.

"Safe place education is necessary for essential workers, for the rest of us, distance learning is extremely difficult but necessary for now."

Tauranga butcher Doug Jarvis. Photo / Andrew Warner

But Tauranga butcher Doug Jarvis said despite the level 3 changes, "the damage has already been done".

Jarvis and his team of 22 staff have been "flat out" with online orders since government clarification last week meant he and other butchers could operate a delivery service. While it did not generate the same income as having customers come into the store, Jarvis was not in any rush to open.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

"Until we get to level 2, I won't open. It's a waste of time. The damage has already been done."

Jarvis said while he had no doubt he could meet hygiene guidelines, the extra precautions, such as ensuring social distancing would become problematic.

"I think if we went to level 2, then I'd say 'right, let's go, let's try to get back to normal'. But I don't think there's ever going to be a normal again, is there?"

Guild & Spence Electrical's Ron Parsons is one of three, out of more than 40 staff, working through the current level 4 restrictions, responding to essential calls only.

‌

He said that while level 3 might mean more staff could begin working again, he was unlikely to change how he had been operating.

"We've had quite a few people ring up for issues with the spa pool or TV aerial but we're not going to them.

"When, and if, and how soon level 3 comes, I'll still keep this policy in place. I don't want that second wave [of Covid-19] to come around."