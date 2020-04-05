"It's a miracle."

That's the reaction from Waihī woman Delwyn Anderson, who lost her aunt Karla Lake to Covid-19 virus last month. and did not expect Karla's husband, Graeme, to survive.

TO READ THE HERALD'S FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE CLICK HERE

Anderson said it came

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.