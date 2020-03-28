Former Steelform Wanganui loose forward Cade Robinson is very relieved to be home after a shortened but championship-winning season with his English rugby club.

The 25-year-old played three first class games off the bench in the 2017 Meads Cup-winning campaign, including the final against Horowhenua-Kapiti, before departing in 2018 to join cousin Sam Dawson with Scarborough RUFC in the sixth tier Northern Division - North One East.

For the 2019-20 season, Robinson transferred to Scarborough's rivals, York RUFC, which reaped immediate dividends as York were crowned champions of North One East after England Rugby ended the season early on March 20, in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

With 3-4 games remaining for each team at that point, York were sitting well on top of the table with an 18-4 record plus 18 bonus points, having scored 817 points and conceded 386.

The 14-team division plays under a league format, so there are no championship playoffs.

York have won automatic promotion to the fifth tier North Premier division for next season, the highest spot the club has achieved in the English system.

Robinson played in 18 matches, scoring five tries.

Robinson played lock and flanker throughout York's campaign to win the Northern Division - North One East championship.

"I was lock for basically the entire first round. Then I was put to blindside for the second round, where I prefer to play," he said today.

Ultimately, York's final played match would have proved crucical for their title hopes, had the season gone the distance, as they defeated fellow contender Moortown 34-24 on March 14.

"Very hard game against a strong Moortown side. Probably the closest team to beating us," Robinson said.

"They were in third and hadn't lost at home in two years.

"We went to their place and after a tough 80 minutes managed to win and break their winning streak at home.

"The last time they lost was also against York. We were 16 points clear in first place.

"Our next game against last place Hartlepool would have officially sealed the season."

Whanganui's Cade Robinson, front, and his York RUFC team mates celebrate what would be their last win of a shortened English season.

Robinson plans to head back to the Clifton Park-based club for the 2020-21 winter, but for now would love to get on the field for his home Kaierau club in Whanganui – should the local season get underway if Covid-19 restrictions are lifted in the coming months.

After a three-day journey to get back to New Zealand, he is currently under a mandatory fortnight quarantine in a local motel.

"Very stressful trip home but glad to be back safe and sound in Whanganui," he said.

"Just trying to keep busy working out, watching old games on TV.

"Will be happy to get back to my parents place in two weeks.

"Hope the season here kicks off."

In June last year, Robinson also travelled to Prague to play for the New Zealand Ambassadors XV in their 43-0 win over the Czech Republic national team, joined by Dawson and fellow Wanganui representative players Craig Clare and Bryn Hudson.