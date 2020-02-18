Celebrating 25 years since the occupation of Pākaitore/Moutoa Gardens will span three days this month and draw in visitors who supported it in 1995.

Set-up for the Pākaitore Whanganuitanga Celebrations at the Whanganui reserve starts on February 27, the big day is February 28 and the Pākaitore kōrero (talk) continues into February 29, on site co-ordinator Marilyn Kairimu-Davis said.

"We have got manuhiri (visitors) coming from around the country that were here with us in 1995."

The historic reserve in Whanganui was occupied for 79 days in that year. A Waitangi Tribunal report calls the occupation "a political act intended to signal in a very palpable way Māori dissatisfaction with many Crown acts in Whanganui's colonial past".

It has been celebrated on February 28 ever since.

This year iwi will move onto the gardens to set up on February 27.

February 28 will begin at 5am with karakia by the Whanganui River. Then people will proceed to Pākaitore for kōrero (talk) and breakfast, and a pōwhiri that will recognise those who have died.

Māori kura and kohanga reo will perform and march with their flags from 10am to 11am.

Marilyn Kairimu-Davis is co-ordinating onsite activities at Pākaitore. Photo / Bevan Conley

"They're in front of our kaumātua and kuia. These ones are their great-greats [grandchildren]. That's the beauty. That's the thing I love."

From 11am to 1pm it's the turn of the kura tuarua (secondary schools). Te Kura o Kokohuia has a band that will play, and there will be demonstrations of traditional Māori sports, such as ki o rahi.

At 1pm the 25th anniversary cake will be cut. Te Taikura o Te Awa Tupua will sing a waiata in support and women will display haki (flags) they have made for the occasion.

There will be talks by a series of people - representatives of Ngā Tāngata Tiaki and the Whanganui Land Settlement Negotiation Trust, Te Tai Hauāuru MP Adrian Rurawhe and Te Tai Hauāuru Māori Party candidate Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Whanganui River pou Turama Hawira.

The ngahau (entertainment) begins at 4pm, with Whirimako Black, NLC and David Grace among the line-up.

Friday's events will end after karakia at 8pm and the kōrero will continue on Saturday, February 29, Kairimu-Davis said.

The event has many organisers and will include food and promotional stalls, with Māori Wardens on hand to help with security.