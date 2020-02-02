Katikati teenager Samantha Besley, 15, riding Bronze Caballo in the show hunter competition at the A&P Show. Photo / George Novak 020220gn11bop.JPG

Town meets country at the annual Katikati A&P Show. Sandra Conchie was there to take in some of the action.

Thousands of people flocked to Katikati's Uretara Domain and showgrounds for the 98th annual A&P Show.

strong>READ MORE:

• Katikati a celebrity magnet

• Local Focus: Katikati is officially one of the best towns in New Zealand

• Katikati officially the avocado capital of NZ

• Katikati resident upset with St John response time to medical alert

Katikati's Agricultural and Pastoral Show, held today, has a proud history as the oldest event in town and brings urban and rural folk together for an action-packed, fun day.

Home industries are a key part of the show, including crafts, pickles, jams and children's sections, and a competition to guess how much the largest zucchini weighs.

It was also a chance for competitors to bring out recipes their mums used to make, with plenty of shiny ribbons and bragging rights up for grabs.

Other regulars included a highland dancing competition, wrestling and woodchopping demonstrations, vintage machinery and wool spinning displays, and all things avocado.

Advertisement

From hobbyists displaying their wares to trade sites, food caravans and plenty of child-friendly amusements there was something for everyone.

Among the crowd were Katikati couple Regan Thompson and Keryn Dunn and their sons Chester, 4, and 3-year-old Archie. The family moved to the district last year.

Dunn said their sons especially were "having a ball", taking in lots of the rides and other children's amusements, including racing wooden toy race cars with avocados onboard.

"We are originally from Auckland and only moved to Katikati in September and have bought an orchard in Aongatete and just loved living in the area."

Attending their first Katikati A&P Show, the couple said they loved the experience.

"It's an awesome event, and another great day in paradise," a beaming Dunn said.

Mount Maunganui mother Tarina McKenzie and her 9-year-old son Leo and his friend

Eli Hayon, 9, also from Mount Maunganui, were regulars at the show.



"I loved watching the riderless mower demonstration, it was fascinating. I also enjoyed all the rides, and the K9 obedience dogs showing off their great tricks," Leo said.

Katikati teenager Samantha Besley, 15, riding Bronze Caballo in the show hunter competition at the A&P Show. Photo / George Novak

Also taking part in the action was Samantha Besley, 15, a Year 11 student at Katikati College competing in the regular show hunter event.

Advertisement

Riding her horse Bronze Caballo over a series of eight jumps, the bubbly teenager was rapt to finish the course in style.

"As a family, we have been attending the A&P show for years. I used to compete in the home industries competitions but now it's just all about horses," she said.

Watching Samantha from the sidelines, her proud father Peter Besley said: "It was one minute of pure bliss" as he gave his daughter the thumbs up as she finished her ride.

"I've been coming to the Katikati A&P Show for 30 years, and wouldn't miss it," he said.