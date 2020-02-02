Last year was action-packed for Brass Whanganui and 2020 is shaping up to be another busy one.

In April, they will be among 600 performers from around the country joining the New Zealand Military Tattoo in Palmerston North.

"We are looking forward to it," Brass Whanganui chairman Jonathon Greenwell said.

"It is going to be a brilliant event and the first time a Tattoo of this size has been held in New Zealand for some years."

The Tattoo will be held at Palmerston North's Central Energy Trust Arena on April 4.

Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith said the range and quality of bands and performers gathering for the Tattoo, will make it an "unmissable night's entertainment".

"New Zealand stories will feature powerfully throughout the Tattoo. In particular, we're honoured that Rangitāne iwi will welcome people to the show, and are creating a very special tribute to the heroes of the 28th (Māori) Battalion, which first assembled here in Palmerston North on the 26th of January in 1940," said Smith.

"This will be only the fourth time in history that the New Zealand Army, Navy and Air Force Bands are all performing together."

Brass Whanganui impressed the huge crowds at the Shanghai Tourism Festival in China last year. Photo / Supplied

There will also be champion New Zealand pipe bands and dancers who have performed at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

The evening will be narrated by author and former broadcaster Judy Bailey and led by musical director Major Graham Hickman.

Brass Whanganui will join the brass bands of Palmerston North, Feilding, New Plymouth, Levin and Districts for displays of musical mastery, marching and manoeuvres.

The Tattoo will also feature displays of police dog agility, fireworks and an Air Force flyover.

Greenwell said Brass Whanganui are rehearsing for the Tattoo alongside preparing for a number of other special events on the calendar.

"We certainly had good practice at playing in front of big crowds in China last year," he said.

"There were millions of people watching us and they were so enthusiastic."

The band were invited to play at the Shanghai Tourism Festival in September and Greenwell said it really was the trip of a lifetime.

"I don't like to say we were the favourites but we were seated next to the Minister of Culture and Tourism at dinner."

Brass Whanganui is New Zealand's top B grade brass band and Greenwell said they are also rehearsing for upcoming competitions and for Sound Canvas in March.

For the first time last year, Brass Whanganui collaborated with Artists Open Studios to join Sound Canvas - a multi-sensory experience of music, poetry and visual arts on the Royal Wanganui Opera House stage.

"It was even better than we imagined so we will be doing it again this year," said Greenwell.

"It will be held in the Heritage House ballroom this year and we're anticipating that it will be even more spectacular than last year."

Tickets for the New Zealand Military Tattoo are on sale and can be purchased at www.ticketrocket.co.nz .